MEDIA ADVISORY: Trade wars: Advocates demand urgent action to protect workers and stabilize the economy against the impact of tariffs

TORONTO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The imposition of tariffs will create a widespread recession in Canada.

Workers and communities need all levels of government to work together to deliver a comprehensive strategy to stabilize the economy as it responds to the changed trade environment.

Central to this strategy must be providing workers and small businesses with income support that is adequate, widely accessible, and structured to avoid costly and punitive clawback measures.

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time: 11:30 am ET, 12:30 pm AT, 8:30 am PT

Location: Online, via Zoom

Registration: Media representatives must register to attend the event and receive the Zoom link

Please register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ojxU6Jl7Qz2sDVzg18R8cg

Speakers will include:

Deena Ladd, Executive Director of the Workers’ Action Centre

Jim Stanford, Economist and Director of the Centre for Future Work

Leonel Nava, Farm worker and member of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change

Anita Agrawal, CEO, Jewels4Ever

Nichola Taylor, New Brunswick Chair of ACORN - Canada

Dr. Gary Bloch, family physician and co-founder of Health Providers Against Poverty





For more information:

Christelle Khoury

Cell: 437-258-9837

Email: christelle@workersactioncentre.org

