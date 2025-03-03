Pliant Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Discontinuation of BEACON-IPF following DSMB and outside expert panel recommendation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported fourth quarter 2024 financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights

Bexotegrast Highlights

BEACON-IPF discontinued following recommendation from expanded data safety monitoring board (DSMB). Following a prespecified data review and recommendation by the trial’s independent DSMB, as well as a secondary review and recommendation by an outside expert panel, Pliant has discontinued the BEACON-IPF Phase 2b trial. While an imbalance in unadjudicated IPF-related adverse events between the treatment and placebo groups led to the discontinuation of the trial, early evidence of efficacy on the forced vital capacity (FVC) endpoint was also observed. The Company plans to analyze the complete data from the BEACON-IPF trial and evaluate next steps for bexotegrast’s development. BEACON-IPF is a 52-week, multinational, randomized, dose-ranging, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating bexotegrast at once-daily doses of 160 mg or 320 mg in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).



Oncology Program

Phase 1 trial of PLN-101095 in solid tumors continues to enroll, with interim data expected in the first quarter 2025. This is a Phase 1 open label trial of PLN-101095, an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvβ8 and αvβ1 integrins designed to block TGF-β activation in the tumor microenvironment. The trial is currently dosing the fourth of five planned dose cohorts in a Phase 1 open label dose-escalation trial of PLN-101095 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with solid tumors that are resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors. Interim data from the first three cohorts is expected in the first quarter of 2025.



Neuromuscular Program

PLN-101325 for treatment of muscular dystrophies. PLN-101325 is a monoclonal antibody that acts as an allosteric agonist of integrin α7β1, currently in development for treatment of muscular dystrophies. PLN-101325 is Phase 1 ready with clinical trial approval (CTA) open in Australia.



Corporate Highlights

Appointment of Delphine Imbert, Ph.D. as Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Imbert brings 25 years of product development, process optimization and manufacturing experience across multiple drug modalities. Most recently, Dr. Imbert served as Senior Vice President of CMC and Technical Operations at Chinook Therapeutics.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Research and development expenses were $38.8 million, as compared to $33.2 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily due to costs associated with the BEACON-IPF Phase 2b/3 clinical trial.

General and administrative expenses were $14.5 million, as compared to $13.9 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily due to employee-related expenses driven by increased headcount over prior year.

Net loss was $49.7 million as compared to $41.1 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to higher operating expenses primarily attributable to costs associated with the BEACON-IPF Phase 2b/3 clinical trial and reduced interest income on short-term investments.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $357.2 million which the Company expects to be sufficient to fund operations for the next 12 months and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 1,580 Operating expenses: Research and development (38,793 ) (33,183 ) (169,310 ) (127,797 ) General and administrative (14,527 ) (13,854 ) (59,055 ) (57,928 ) Total operating expenses (53,320 ) (47,037 ) (228,365 ) (185,725 ) Loss from operations (53,320 ) (47,037 ) (228,365 ) (184,145 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 4,422 6,249 21,085 24,076 Interest expense (834 ) (321 ) (3,024 ) (1,267 ) Net loss $ (49,732 ) $ (41,109 ) $ (210,304 ) $ (161,336 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.82 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (3.47 ) $ (2.75 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 60,854,322 59,904,481 60,538,639 58,719,083





Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,188 $ 63,234 Short-term investments 284,536 431,011 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,540 11,257 Total current assets 362,264 505,502 Property and equipment, net 5,525 3,567 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,243 1,211 Restricted cash equivalent 1,482 1,482 Other non-current assets 435 392 Total assets $ 396,949 $ 512,154 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,960 $ 4,531 Accrued research and development 14,363 12,456 Accrued liabilities 12,353 10,219 Lease liabilities, current 542 1,318 Total current liabilities 33,218 28,524 Lease liabilities, non-current 29,439 — Long-term debt 30,211 10,054 Total liabilities 92,868 38,578 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,013,806 972,973 Accumulated deficit (710,052 ) (499,748 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain 321 345 Total stockholders’ equity 304,081 473,576 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 396,949 $ 512,154

