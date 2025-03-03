Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Shares Fall 21% After Delaying Q4 and FY 2024 Earnings Release, Admitting to Improper Revenue Recognition – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 25, 2025, the share price of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plummeted 21% after the company announced it is delaying its Q4 and FY 2024 earnings release and said it requires additional time to complete its year-end financial close process.

Hagens Berman is investigating possible accounting misconduct and urges investors who purchased Maravai LifeSciences shares and suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/mrvi

Contact the Firm Now: MRVI@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895



Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Maravai’s assurances that its financial statements are prepared in accordance with applicable accounting rules and that its internal controls over financial reporting are sufficient.

The company’s assurances came into question on February 25, 2025, when Maravai announced that it postponed its Q4 and FY 2024 earnings release and conference call scheduled for that day.

Maravai revealed that it:

is assessing a goodwill impairment charge associated with a previous acquisition;

overstated Q2 2024 revenue by approximately $3.9 million as a result of its recording the amount upon shipment in the final week of the quarter rather than on receipt by the customer; and

is assessing the sufficiency of its internal controls over financial reporting, including internal controls over revenue recognition.



This news sent the price of Maravai shares sharply lower on February 25, 2024, with one analyst (Baird) slashing its rating from outperform to neutral and its price target from $9 to $3.

“We are investigating whether Maravai may have intentionally recorded unearned revenues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm's probe.

If you invested in Maravai and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Maravai investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Maravai should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email MRVI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.