Cayman Islands IslandSoul & Girl Power Stand in Unison to Uplift Cayman’s Young Women on International Women’s Day 2025

Creating Opportunities, Building Confidence, and Shaping Future Leaders

George Town, Cayman Islands, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IslandSoul is proud to announce its partnership with Girl Power, a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring and uplifting young women in the Cayman Islands. This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering leadership, confidence, and empowerment among women, particularly those between the ages of 15 and 25.

As part of its commitment to women’s empowerment, IslandSoul International Women’s Day 2025 will celebrate this partnership by raising awareness, fostering mentorship, and providing opportunities for young women to grow, connect, and lead.

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow

The mission of Girl Power aligns seamlessly with IslandSoul’s values of connection, transformation, and community engagement. By offering mentorship, leadership training, and personal development programs, Girl Power equips young women with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in today’s competitive world.

“Through this partnership, we are not only celebrating women today but also investing in the future leaders of tomorrow,” said Pamela Ebanks-Small, Founder of Girl Power. “Together, we can create lasting change by supporting young women with the mentorship, education, and opportunities they deserve.”

IslandSoul is committed to fostering a culture of empowerment where women of all backgrounds can come together to inspire, uplift, and support one another.

How to Get Involved

IslandSoul and Girl Power invite the community to join this movement in several ways:

Attend IslandSoul International Women’s Day 2025 – A day dedicated to celebrating, uplifting, and connecting women.

Learn more about Girl Power – Discover how their mentorship and leadership programs are making a difference.

Become a mentor, donate, or support the cause – Your involvement can help transform the lives of young women.

Together, we can empower the next generation and create a legacy of strong, confident female leaders.

About Girl Power Cayman Islands

Girl Power is a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring young women in the Cayman Islands. Through structured programs, leadership initiatives, and community engagement, Girl Power helps young women build confidence, develop career-ready skills, and find their voices in society.

About IslandSoul Cayman Islands

IslandSoul is a premier lifestyle and wellness brand that curates meaningful experiences and events designed to inspire and empower individuals. With a focus on fostering connections and personal growth, IslandSoul creates transformative spaces that uplift communities and encourage positive change.

Media Contact:

Pamela Ebanks-Small

Founder, Girl Power

Website: https://missworldcayman.com/girl-power/

Event: https://islandsoulcayman.com/all-events/international-womens-day/

Email: missworldcayman@gmail.com

Publicist: Qamar Zaman Storytellers, Inc SEZC



