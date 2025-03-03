27,400 Reasons to Pay Attention: United in Blue Demands Action

Springfield, Mo., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is strengthening its awareness efforts with the fourth United in Blue installation in Washington, D.C. and nationwide. From March 9 to March 22, more than 27,000 blue flags will cover the National Mall, each symbolizing a person under 50 projected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) in the year 2030. This staggering display stands as a powerful call to action, highlighting the urgency of this rising health crisis and the need for increased awareness, prevention, and early detection.

In 2025, United in Blue goes beyond a visual statement—visitors can engage with the Wall of Champions, now featuring a photo mosaic honoring the resilience and remembrance of those impacted by CRC. The installation will also include a DUDE Wipes Comfort Tent, offering a space to rest for the volunteers placing flags. Returning this year are the Bemis Toilet Seats, a striking and educational component that provides passersby with critical information about CRC risk factors and prevention.

This powerful installation is made possible through a collective effort of 43 partner organizations and nearly 400 volunteers, who will come together to place each flag by hand. Their dedication brings this striking tribute to life, transforming the National Mall into a space for awareness and action.

In addition to the powerful United in Blue installation on the National Mall, Fight CRC is expanding its impact nationwide with 124 Local Flag Kits across 34 states throughout March. These kits empower individuals, advocates, and communities to bring the message of colorectal cancer awareness to their own neighborhoods. Supporters can set up their flags in high-visibility locations—whether in front of homes, workplaces, local clinics, parks, or schools—ensuring the urgency of this disease reaches far beyond Washington, D.C.

As part of its March awareness campaign, Fight CRC is rallying partners from diverse communities and sectors to unite in the fight against colorectal cancer. A rally will take place at the United in Blue installation from 6-7:30pm ET on March 10, bringing together advocates, survivors, members of Congress, and leaders in the field, which will be live-streamed on the Fight CRC’s Facebook Page.

A 2024 report from the American Cancer Society (ACS) underscores the urgency of this fight, revealing alarming trends: colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men under 50 and the second leading cause in young women, following breast cancer. Despite these rising rates, there has been little progress in developing effective treatment options, and disparities in incidence, mortality, and survivorship persist. However, colorectal cancer is largely preventable with routine screening and early detection. That’s why Fight CRC prioritizes raising awareness and advocating for increased access to screening—because catching this disease early saves lives.

United in Blue is more than a call to action—it’s a rallying cry. This powerful event puts on full display what’s at stake: people's lives. Through a striking visual tribute, United in Blue honors those impacted by colorectal cancer while demanding urgent action. It serves as both a memorial and a movement, urging policymakers to increase research funding and implement a comprehensive plan to change the trajectory of this disease.

"Colorectal cancer is rising at an alarming rate in young adults, and we can’t afford to ignore the data,” said Anjee Davis, CEO of Fight CRC. “Our advocacy efforts are year-round, but this March, we are amplifying the call for action. Hundreds of advocates are heading to Washington, D.C., to push for increased research funding. The United in Blue flag installation is a powerful visual reminder of the thousands of lives impacted by this disease, reinforcing why we must act now. Education, awareness, prevention, and early detection are core to our mission, and we bring these messages to D.C. to be loud, visible, and drive change through advocacy. We owe it to patients and families to fight for solutions that will change the trajectory of this disease."

Fight CRC’s United in Blue installation is sponsored by Amgen, Braintree, Bristol Myers Squibb, Colorectal Cancer Equity Foundation, Daiichi Sankyo, DUDE Wipes, Exact Sciences, Genentech, Geneoscopy, Guardant Health, Haystack Oncology, Merck, Natera, and Taiho Oncology.

For more information about how to get involved during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, visit fightcolorectalcancer.org.

