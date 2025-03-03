Mariage Roofing’s John Kolarik Featured in HelloNation for Expert Insights on Roof Replacement and Home Protection

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing when a roof needs replacement can prevent costly damage and protect a home’s structural integrity. In a recent HelloNation feature, John Kolarik, owner of Mariage Roofing in Traverse City, MI, shares key warning signs that indicate it may be time for a new roof.

With decades of experience in the roofing industry, Kolarik emphasizes that homeowners should pay close attention to aging materials, damaged shingles, persistent leaks, and structural concerns such as sagging areas. “Your roof is one of the most critical components of your home, and addressing early signs of wear can prevent major repairs down the road,” he explains.

The article highlights common indicators of roof deterioration, including excessive granules in gutters—a sign that shingles are breaking down—and water damage inside the home. Left unaddressed, these issues can lead to mold growth, energy inefficiencies, and structural weakening. Kolarik urges homeowners to schedule professional evaluations to assess their roof’s condition, especially if it is over 20 years old.

A failing roof not only compromises a home’s protection but can also impact property value and energy efficiency. Regular inspections and proactive maintenance help extend a roof’s lifespan, but when multiple warning signs appear, replacement is often the best course of action. “Consulting a trusted roofing professional ensures that your home remains safe, secure, and well-protected for years to come,” says Kolarik.

