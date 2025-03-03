Submit Release
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes Pays Tribute to Lincoln Diaz-Balart

SARASOTA, Fla., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG"), issued the following statement today on the death of former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

“Lincoln was a close friend and colleague with whom I had the honor of serving in Congress. He was a tireless freedom fighter who energetically opposed all forms of communism and championed human dignity in Cuba and around the globe. I’ll deeply miss Lincoln’s guidance, friendship, and good humor. I offer my condolences to his brother Mario and to Lincoln’s whole family on the loss of this amazing American patriot.”

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

