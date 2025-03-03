The Ensign Group Grows in Washington; Adds Its First Operations in Alaska and Oregon

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of the following skilled nursing and senior living facilities:

Mt. Angel Health and Rehabilitation, and Mt. Angel Orchard House, a healthcare campus with 98 skilled nursing beds and 50 senior living units located in Mt. Angel, Oregon.

Polaris Extended Care and Polaris Transitional Care, a skilled nursing facility with 146 located in Anchorage, Alaska;

Horizon House, a 90-unit senior living facility located in Anchorage, Alaska; and

South Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center, a 113 bed skilled nursing facility located in Spokane, Washington.

The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the acquisition is effective as of March 1, 2025.

“We are constantly evaluating opportunities for growth and the expansion of our footprint throughout the country and are ecstatic about entering Oregon and Alaska with these amazing facilities.” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We feel that these facilities will be significant additions to our portfolio in the northwest and that we have the perfect leaders to lead us in these new states.”, he added.

Adam Willits, Director of Flagstone Healthcare Central LLC, Ensign’s California-based subsidiary, had this to say about the acquisition “Alaska is such an incredible place, and we are absolutely thrilled to join the healthcare community there. We are honored to work together with the outstanding team of caregivers and staff and look forward to building on the excellent reputation they already have in the market.”

Steve Farnsworth, Director of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Washington-based subsidiary, further commented “We are delighted to welcome our first Oregon operation into the Pennant family. Just like other new states we’ve entered recently, this represents a small first-step that will allow our local teams to build a foundation upon which we can build a cluster of operations and, eventually, multiple clusters. Also, we are excited about adding additional capacity to our existing presence in Washington and look forward to serving the needs of our residents and caregivers there.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced it acquired the real estate and operations of two skilled nursing facilities located in Mesa, Arizona: Citrus Heights Respiratory and Rehabilitation, a 204-bed skilled nursing facility; and Springdale Village Post Acute, a 122-bed skilled nursing facility. The real estate assets were acquired by Standard Bearer and both facilities will be operated by an Ensign affiliated operator.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 340 healthcare operations, which includes 43 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 140 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 340 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Oregon, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

