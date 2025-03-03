Submit Release
ThredUp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

All results reported are continuing operations, unless otherwise noted

  • Quarterly revenue of $67.3 million, representing an increase of 9% year-over-year.
  • Record fourth quarter gross margin of 80.4%.
  • Record full year revenue of $260.0 million, representing 1% growth year-over-year. Record full year gross margin of 79.7%.
  • Active Buyers of 1,274 thousand and Orders of 1,226 thousand in Q4 2024, representing year-over-year decrease of 6% and increase of 2%, respectively.

OAKLAND, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“We are proud to have closed out 2024 with a definitive return to growth, while also delivering strong bottom-line results,” said ThredUp CEO and co-founder James Reinhart. “In 2025, we look forward to leveraging our multi-year infrastructure and technology investments to accelerate growth while making steady progress towards our long-term profitability targets.”

During the fourth quarter of 2024, we divested 91% of our European business and Bulgarian subsidiary, Remix Global EAD (“Remix”), meeting the requirements for reporting Remix as a discontinued operation. Accordingly, our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements reflect Remix’s business as a discontinued operation for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, amounts and disclosures below relate to our continuing operations.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $67.3 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit and Gross Margin: Gross profit totaled $54.1 million, representing an increase of 14% year-over-year. Gross margin was 80.4% as compared to 77.5% in the fourth quarter last year.
  • Loss from Continuing Operations: Loss from continuing operations was $8.1 million, or a negative 12.0% of revenue, for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to a loss of $8.5 million, or a negative 13.8% of revenue, for the fourth quarter 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Margin1: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $5.0 million, or a 7.4% of revenue, for the fourth quarter 2024. This is compared to an Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $2.5 million, or a 4.1% of revenue, for the fourth quarter 2023.
  • Active Buyers and Orders: Active Buyers of 1,274 thousand and Orders of 1,226 thousand for the fourth quarter 2024, representing a decrease of 6% and an increase of 2%, respectively, year-over-year.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $260.0 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit and Gross Margin: Gross profit totaled $207.1 million, representing an increase of 4% year-over-year. Gross margin was 79.7% compared to 76.8% last year.
  • Loss from Continuing Operations: Loss from continuing operations was $40.0 million, or a negative 15.4% of revenue, for the full year 2024, compared to a loss of $52.4 million, or a negative 20.3% of revenue, for the full year 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) from Continuing Operations Margin1: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $8.7 million, or a 3.3% of revenue, for the full year 2024, compared to the Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations of $(5.3) million, or a negative 2.1% of revenue, for the full year 2023.
  • Orders: Orders of 4,850 thousand for the full year 2024, a decrease of 1% year-over-year.

________________________
1 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations margin are non-GAAP measures. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a detailed reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful.


Recent Business Highlights

  • Customer Experience Updates Drive Improved Site Metrics: Customer experience updates generated encouraging results in Q4. The quarter delivered ThredUp’s strongest Q4 for new buyer acquisition in its history. Notably, new buyer conversion rates reached all-time highs bolstered by Image Search, which drives 85% higher conversion and more than double the variety of search terms than standard search.
  • Completed Divestiture of European Business: ThredUp completed the transaction to divest its European business, Remix, in a management buyout. ThredUp retains a minority interest in the Remix business and prior to the closing of the transaction, paid a final cash investment of $2 million.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter 2025, ThredUp expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $67.5 million to $69.5 million, +6% year-over year at the midpoint
  • Gross margin in the range of 77.0% to 79.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 2.5% to 3.5%

For the full fiscal year 2025, ThredUp expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $270.0 million to $280.0 million, +6% year-over-year at the midpoint
  • Gross margin in the range of 77.0% to 79.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin flat to Full Year 2024’s result of 3.3%

ThredUp is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA margin to net loss margin, the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP, because certain items are out of ThredUp’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, severance and other reorganization costs, interest expense and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenue for the same period. Accordingly, a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA in order to calculate forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the first quarter of 2025 and full year 2025, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $3.2 million and $12.6 million, respectively. In addition, for the first quarter of 2025 and full year 2025, stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $5.4 million and $14.5 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in the projected net loss being materially greater than indicated by the currently estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

  • The live and archived webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at ThredUp’s investor relations website: ir.thredup.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.


 
ThredUp Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
    (in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 31,851     $ 54,337  
Marketable securities     12,325       8,100  
Accounts receivable, net     3,567       4,997  
Inventory     690       2,824  
Other current assets     8,489       6,001  
Current assets of discontinued operations           17,629  
Total current assets     56,922       93,888  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     28,853       28,097  
Property and equipment, net     68,480       77,822  
Goodwill     10,746       11,215  
Other assets     6,224       5,420  
Non-current assets of discontinued operations           33,525  
Total assets   $ 171,225     $ 249,967  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 8,326     $ 3,831  
Accrued and other current liabilities     29,856       29,416  
Seller payable     15,142       20,830  
Operating lease liabilities, current     4,345       4,610  
Current portion of long-term debt     3,855       3,838  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations           14,148  
Total current liabilities     61,524       76,673  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     32,489       31,821  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     18,151       22,006  
Other non-current liabilities     2,760       2,122  
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations           13,428  
Total liabilities     114,924       146,050  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Class A and B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,120,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 116,134 and 108,784 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively     11       11  
Additional paid-in capital     612,148       585,156  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     3       (2,375 )
Accumulated deficit     (555,861 )     (478,875 )
Total stockholders’ equity     56,301       103,917  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 171,225     $ 249,967  


 
ThredUp Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
    (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue:                
Consignment   $ 64,595     $ 55,399     $ 246,186     $ 213,093  
Product     2,672       6,048       13,845       45,411  
Total revenue     67,267       61,447       260,031       258,504  
Cost of revenue:                
Consignment     11,961       10,801       45,599       39,732  
Product     1,206       3,024       7,307       20,304  
Total cost of revenue     13,167       13,825       52,906       60,036  
Gross profit     54,100       47,622       207,125       198,468  
Operating expenses:                
Operations, product and technology     36,814       34,668       142,210       143,339  
Marketing     11,618       7,554       48,639       51,388  
Sales, general and administrative     13,823       13,994       56,895       56,739  
Total operating expenses     62,255       56,216       247,744       251,466  
Operating loss     (8,155 )     (8,594 )     (40,619 )     (52,998 )
Interest expense     (567 )     (709 )     (2,525 )     (2,239 )
Other income, net     671       826       3,174       2,900  
Loss before income taxes     (8,051 )     (8,477 )     (39,970 )     (52,337 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     8       (5 )     29       19  
Loss from continuing operations     (8,059 )     (8,472 )     (39,999 )     (52,356 )
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax     (13,648 )     (6,141 )     (36,987 )     (18,892 )
Net loss   $ (21,707 )   $ (14,613 )   $ (76,986 )   $ (71,248 )
                 
Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted     114,656       107,716       111,960       104,875  
                 
Loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.50 )
Loss from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.18 )
Total loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.69 )   $ (0.68 )


 
ThredUp Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
    (in thousands)
Net loss   $ (21,707 )   $ (14,613 )   $ (76,986 )   $ (71,248 )
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:                
Foreign currency translation adjustments     2,278       1,549       2,370       777  
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     (3 )     17       8       1,082  
Total other comprehensive income     2,275       1,566       2,378       1,859  
Total comprehensive loss   $ (19,432 )   $ (13,047 )   $ (74,608 )   $ (69,389 )


 
ThredUp Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
 
    Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
    (in thousands)
Cash flows from continuing operating activities:        
Loss from continuing operations   $ (39,999 )   $ (52,356 )
Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     17,328       14,227  
Stock-based compensation expense     25,847       29,652  
Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets     4,536       5,203  
Other     (16 )     820  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net     1,482       (2,448 )
Inventory     2,134       3,669  
Other current and non-current assets     822       1,181  
Accounts payable     3,907       (642 )
Accrued and other current liabilities     (561 )     (8,202 )
Seller payable     (5,688 )     5,014  
Operating lease liabilities     (4,889 )     (5,936 )
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities     4,903       (9,818 )
Cash flows from continuing investing activities:        
Purchases of marketable securities     (31,776 )     (17,915 )
Maturities of marketable securities     28,100       77,579  
Purchases of property and equipment     (6,584 )     (13,108 )
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities     (10,260 )     46,556  
Cash flows from continuing financing activities:        
Repayment of debt     (4,000 )     (4,000 )
Proceeds from issuance of stock-based awards     3,667       5,162  
Payments of withholding taxes on stock-based awards     (4,059 )     (4,765 )
Net cash used in continuing financing activities     (4,392 )     (3,603 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations     (9,749 )     33,135  
         
Net cash flow used in discontinued operating activities     (4,005 )     (12,773 )
Net cash flow used in discontinued investing activities     (6,641 )     (2,876 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations     (10,646 )     (15,649 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (586 )     (68 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (20,981 )     17,418  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     61,469       44,051  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 40,488     $ 61,469  


 
ThredUp Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
    (in thousands)
Loss from continuing operations   $ (8,059 )   $ (8,472 )   $ (39,999 )   $ (52,356 )
Stock-based compensation expense     6,055       6,507       25,847       29,652  
Depreciation and amortization     6,432       3,665       17,328       14,227  
Interest expense     567       709       2,525       2,239  
Severance and other     (14 )     138       2,949       900  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     8       (5 )     29       19  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations   $ 4,989     $ 2,542     $ 8,679     $ (5,319 )


Free Cash Flow Reconciliation        
    Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
    (in thousands)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities   $ 4,903     $ (9,818 )
Less: Purchases of property and equipment     (6,584 )     (13,108 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow from continuing operations   $ (1,681 )   $ (22,926 )


Investors
ir@thredup.com

Media
media@thredup.com

About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers enjoy ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers enjoy shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems, and data science expertise. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential”, “looking ahead”, “looking forward,” “seeking” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, guidance on financial results for the first quarter and full year of 2025; statements about future operating results, capital expenditures and other developments in our business and our long term growth; trends, consumer demand and growth in the online resale markets; the momentum of our business; our investments in technology and infrastructure, including with respect to AI technologies such as AI enabled search features and image search; the success and expansion of our RaaS® model and the timing and plans for future RaaS® clients; our ability to attract new Active Buyers, including our efforts to make resale more engaging and accessible to a wider audience through innovative shopping experiences; and our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions, investments or divestitures and legal and regulatory developments.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new users and convert users into buyers and Active Buyers; our ability to achieve profitability; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to effectively manage or sustain our growth and to effectively expand our operations; our ability to continue to generate revenue from new RaaS® offerings as sources of revenue; risks from an intensely competitive market; our ability to effectively deploy new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, in our offerings; risks arising from economic and industry trends, including inflationary pressures, increased interest rates, changing consumer habits, climate change and general global economic uncertainty; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; and our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions or investments. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing ThredUp’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect ThredUp's results is included in ThredUp’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

ThredUp intends to announce material information to the public through the ThredUp Investor Relations website ir.thredup.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. ThredUp uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information ThredUp posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. As such, ThredUp encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on ThredUp’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating and Business Metrics

This press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including: Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations margin, free cash flow and other operating and business metrics. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that these non-GAAP measures and other operating and business metrics, are useful in evaluating our operating performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our financial position. We use these measures and metrics to evaluate and assess our operating performance, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when taken collectively with our GAAP results, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Our non-GAAP measures and other operating and business metrics are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures and other operating and business metrics used by other companies.

We encourage investors to review our results determined in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations for more information.

A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations to loss from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations as loss from continuing operations adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, severance and other reorganization costs, interest expense and provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations margin represents Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations divided by Total revenue for the same period.

A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP free cash flow from continuing operations to cash flows from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities adjusted to exclude Purchases of property and equipment.

An Active Buyer is a ThredUp buyer who has made at least one purchase in the last twelve months. A ThredUp buyer is a customer who has created an account and purchased in our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, and is identified by a unique email address. A single person could have multiple ThredUp accounts and count as multiple Active Buyers.

Orders are defined as the total number of orders placed by buyers across our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, in a given period, net of cancellations.


