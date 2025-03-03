FG Communities Completes 42nd Manufactured Housing Acquisition with Community in Taylorsville

Acquisition adds fourth location in Taylorsville and further solidifies presence in region

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Taylorsville, North Carolina. This is FG Communities’s fourth acquisition in Taylorsville and is near other portfolio communities in Statesville, Morganton, Hickory, Conover, and Claremont.

Residents of the park can reach Lake Norman, the largest lake in North Carolina, in just over 30 minutes. The lake has over 520 miles of shoreline and is known for outdoor recreation including boating, fishing, hiking, and biking. The Lake Norman area has experienced rapid expansion, with the population of some lake communities increasing more than 50% over the last decade. Directly south of Lake Norman is Charlotte, a fast-growing Sunbelt city, and the second largest financial hub in the U.S. – home to Bank of America and Truist, and the east coast headquarters of Wells Fargo.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “The Taylorsville manufactured housing community is a value add to our portfolio. Having multiple parks in a given area is a big part of our strategy as it drives efficiencies when it comes to managing portfolio operations. We love the location, and we believe continued growth in the area will have a positive impact on this community.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 42 manufactured housing communities with over 1,800 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

