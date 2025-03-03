Lifetime Brands Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (“Lifetime” or the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

37th Annual ROTH Conference, March 16-18, being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA. Lifetime Brands’ management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with interested investors on Monday, March 17th.



being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA. Lifetime Brands’ management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with interested investors on Monday, March 17th. Sidoti Small-Cap Conference, March 19-20, being held virtually. Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 19th at 9:15am ET. A webcast link to the fireside chat can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/. Additionally, management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with interested investors during the event.



To schedule a meeting with Lifetime’s management, please contact Investor Relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore

Main: 203-741-8811

LCUT@mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.