Earlyworks Co., Ltd. Reports Financial and Operational Performance for the Six Months Ended October 31, 2024

TOKYO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlyworks Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELWS) (the “Company”), a Japanese provider of blockchain technology solutions, today announced its financial results for the six months ended October 31, 2024.

For the six months ended October 31, 2024, the Company’s revenue increased by approximately JPY 170,039 thousand, gross profit increased by approximately JPY 81,193 thousand and net loss decreased by approximately JPY 74,789 thousand, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Management Commentary

In July 2023, the Company was successfully listed on Nasdaq. After years of research and development aimed at improving the applicability for blockchain technology, we completed the development of our proprietary blockchain platform, the “Grid Ledger System (GLS),” in December 2023. The GLS has been acknowledged for its high processing speed by multiple corporate clients.

With our listing and the development of GLS as key milestones, we have gained the opportunity to provide services, including system planning, development, consultation, and maintenance, to clients in a variety of industries, such as telecommunications, transportation infrastructure, food and beverage, real estate, entertainment, and IT services. Centered on GLS, we believe our solutions have the potential to go beyond the traditional contract-based development models, and can serve as the foundation for a business model that closely supports corporate clients and their operations. Currently, we are preparing for a full-scale expansion in this area.

Additionally, to accelerate the growth of Web3-related businesses in Japan, we are actively promoting business alliances and collaborations in new ventures to expand the adoption of GLS. Through these initiatives, we aim to enhance GLS’s reliability and market competitiveness, and deliver greater value to a broader range of customers.

Following our listing, we have also focused on strengthening our organizational structure. In November 2024, we appointed a Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for driving our business operations. This appointment improves our ability in sales activities and the creation of new business opportunities leveraging GLS to further expand our business. Simultaneously, we established a Chief Design Officer (CDO) role to enhance our creative and design capabilities. The CDO oversees unified UX and UI design, aiming to elevate the user experience of GLS and other technologies.

Moving forward, we believe the collaboration between the COO and CDO will enable us to execute business strategies and deliver customer value in tandem. Our efforts will extend beyond conventional business models to develop innovative business frameworks powered by GLS. Our ultimate goal is not only to provide cutting-edge technology but also to contribute to the overall development of the Web3 industry and the realization of a sustainable society in collaboration with our corporate clients.

As we strive to drive technological innovation centered on GLS, we aim to strengthen our presence in the Web3 industry and advance as a trusted partner committed to enhancing the value of our corporate clients.

EARLYWORKS CO., LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the six months

ended October 31,

2023 For the six months

ended October 31,

2024 For the six months

ended October 31,

2024 JPY JPY USD OPERATING REVENUES Software and system development services 4,812,000 217,699,635 1,428,944 Consulting and solution services 1,267,620 7,284,000 47,811 Sale of NFTs 48,864,935 - - TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES 54,944,555 224,983,635 1,476,755 COST OF REVENUES (3,336,792 ) (92,182,568 ) (605,071 ) GROSS PROFIT 51,607,763 132,801,067 871,684 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and marketing expenses (27,077,415 ) (37,830,288 ) (248,312 ) General and administrative expenses (200,231,599 ) (176,938,483 ) (1,161,395 ) Share-based compensation expenses (1,616,463 ) - - Research and development expenses (44,821,606 ) (21,583,147 ) (141,668 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (273,747,083 ) (236,351,918 ) (1,551,375 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (222,139,320 ) (103,550,851 ) (679,691 ) Gain (loss) on digital assets, net (167,879 ) 81,900 538 Interest expenses, net (1,789,278 ) (1,184,561 ) (7,775 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 38,823,264 (6,768,200 ) (44,425 ) Government grants - 1,255,000 8,238 Other income, net 129,617 1,100 7 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (185,143,596 ) (110,165,612 ) (723,108 ) Provision for income taxes Current - - - Deferred 188,496 - - Total provision for income taxes 188,496 - - NET LOSS (184,955,100 ) (110,165,612 ) (723,108 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic (12.77 ) (7.31 ) (0.05 ) Diluted (12.77 ) (7.31 ) (0.05 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING* Basic 14,478,530 15,076,900 15,076,900 Diluted 14,478,530 15,076,900 15,076,900

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed financial statements.





EARLYWORKS CO., LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

April 30,

2024 As of

October 31,

2024 As of

October 31,

2024 JPY JPY USD (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash 337,911,102 212,493,024 1,394,769 Time deposit 100,000,000 - - Digital assets 44,662 116,854 767 Accounts receivable, net 40,711,929 28,309,600 185,819 Contract assets 40,359,303 37,233,604 244,395 Prepayments 8,227,532 58,066,704 381,140 Short-term deposits 3,096,509 3,096,509 20,325 Income tax receivable 325 - - Other current assets, net 39,600 3 - TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 530,390,962 339,316,298 2,227,215 Property and equipment, net 1,319,884 1,085,713 7,126 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,711,000 7,607,963 49,937 Long-term deposits 657,740 657,740 4,317 Restricted cash 31,486,253 31,486,253 206,671 TOTAL ASSETS 575,565,839 380,153,967 2,495,266 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Bank loans – current portion, net 119,189,500 15,807,000 103,755 Other payables and accrued liabilities 65,573,842 73,011,094 479,230 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,239,009 6,911,713 45,367 Contract liabilities - 2,404,025 15,780 Deferred income - 20,000,000 131,277 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 193,002,351 118,133,832 775,409 Bank loans – non-current, net 49,063,000 41,461,000 272,143 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,775,741 - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 244,841,092 159,594,832 1,047,552 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares, 55,300,000 shares authorized; 13,839,400 and 15,076,900 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and 2024 50,000,000 50,000,000 328,192 Additional paid-in capital 2,210,480,581 2,210,480,581 14,509,226 Accumulated deficit (1,929,755,834 ) (2,039,921,446 ) (13,389,704 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 330,724,747 220,559,135 1,447,714 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 575,565,839 380,153,967 2,495,266

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed financial statements.

Total revenue for the six months ended on October 31, 2024, increased by approximately JPY 170,039 thousand from approximately JPY 54,945 thousand in the same period in 2023 to approximately JPY 224,984 thousand.

Revenue from software and system development services increased by approximately JPY 212,888 thousand mainly due to the launch of the System Development Kit package for GLS, and revenue from consulting and solution services also increased by approximately JPY 6,016 thousand mainly due to collaborations with large Japanese corporations and increase in the associated consulting and solution services. On the other hand, revenue from sales of NFTs decreased by approximately JPY 48,865 thousand as there was a decrease in demand in the NFT market in the six-months ended October 31, 2024.

Cost of revenue increased by approximately JPY 88,846 thousand from approximately JPY 3,337 thousand in the same period in 2023 to approximately JPY 92,183 thousand, primarily due to the significant increase in revenue of JPY 170,039 thousand as described above.

Total operating expenses decreased by approximately JPY 37,395 thousand from approximately JPY 273,747 thousand in the same period in 2023 to approximately 236,352 thousand. The main reasons contributing to the decrease were the decrease in general and administrative expenses of approximately JPY 23,293 thousand and in research and development expenses of approximately JPY 23,239 thousand, partially offset by the increase in selling and marketing expenses of approximately JPY 10,753 thousand. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to decreased recruiting and training expenses, outsourcing fees, and taxes and public dues (taxes and public charges). The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily because the Company was dedicated to the research and development of GLS in the six-months ended October 31, 2023, which was a strategic decision made by the Company’s management to contribute to its future business. On the other hand, the increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increased advertising and promotion expenses.

As of October 31, 2024, the Company had approximately JPY 243,979 thousand in cash and restricted cash and the total shareholder’s equity decreased by approximately JPY 110,166 thousand due to net loss for the six months ended October, 31, 2024 from approximately JPY 330,725 thousand as of April 30, 2024 to approximately JPY 220,559 thousand as of October 31, 2024.

About Earlyworks Co., Ltd.

Company Overview: Earlyworks Co., Ltd.

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company operating its proprietary private blockchain technology, GLS, to leverage blockchain technology in various applications in a wide range of industries. GLS is a hybrid blockchain that combines the technical advantages of blockchain and database technology. GLS features high-speed processing, which can reach 0.016 seconds per transaction, tamper-resistance, security, zero server downtime, and versatile applications. The applicability of GLS is verified in multiple domains, including real estate, advertisement, telecommunications, metaverse, and financial services. The Company’s mission is to keep updating GLS and make it an infrastructure in the coming Web3/metaverse-like data society.

Company Name: Earlyworks Co., Ltd.

Location: 3F MR Building, 5-7-11 Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Seiya Kobayashi, CEO

Business Description: Development and provision of next-generation blockchain systems, including the proprietary GLS (Grid Ledger System), and blockchain-based system solutions

Establishment: May 2018

Website: https://e-arly.works/

For Media Inquiries:

Earlyworks Co., Ltd.

E-Mail: ew-ir@e-arly.works

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.