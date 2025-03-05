Skanska Wins 2025 Placemaking Award for The Eight from Bellevue Downtown Association

The LEED Platinum certified Class A+ tower has 80 percent of office space leased

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skanska, a leading global development and construction firm, was honored by the Bellevue Downtown Association (BDA) with a 2025 Placemaking award for The Eight at BDA’s Annual Celebration. Placemaking Awards honor people, places and ideas that have made a transformative impact on the future of Downtown Bellevue.

"The Eight reflects the kind of bold investment and forward-thinking design that will strengthen Downtown Bellevue’s urban fabric," said BDA President & CEO Patrick Bannon. "We’re proud to honor Skanska for delivering a standout project that is already driving vitality and momentum downtown.”

The Eight is designed to the highest quality of work experience, focused on a balance of nature and the energy of city life. Made up of hospitality-style spaces, elevated amenities, and unique floorplates, The Eight features indoor-outdoor spaces throughout, decks on seven tenant floors, a 7,000 square foot open plaza, 11,000 square feet for local retail operators, and an additional 1,800 square-foot mass timber pavilion. Designed by Pickard Chilton Architects, The Eight’s design exudes comfort and confidence, combined with sophistication and style. The side-core and minimal columns of the building allow for large, flexible floorplates and diverse workspaces, great for all types of businesses and densities, and incredible daylighting.

Since breaking ground in June 2021, The Eight has achieved LEED Platinum v4, WiredScore Platinum, Salmon-Safe, Fitwel Level 2, and SmartScore certifications. Eighty percent of the office space is now leased, with five floors currently available.

“It’s a really inspiring moment for the entire team here at Skanska to have an organization like the Bellevue Downtown Association recognize the innovation and excitement that The Eight is bringing to creating a lively urban core,” said Charlie Foushée, Executive Vice President and regional manager for Skanska USA Commercial Development’s Seattle region. “This project is at the heart of our team and at the heart of Bellevue and we are so honored to receive this award.”

The Eight is one of six development projects by Skanska in the Puget Sound region and its second project in Bellevue since it began development operations in 2011.

About Skanska

Skanska Group uses knowledge & foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. Over 135 years in the making, we’re one of the world’s largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling $15.9 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and the United States. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.



