Dulles CBP Officers Seize Over $52K in Unreported Currency from Two Separate Outbound Travelers

STERLING, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $52,000 in unreported currency during two separate seizures last week at Washington Dulles International Airport.

On Monday, CBP officers seized $33,922 in unreported currency from a U.S. citizen boarding a flight to Brussels, Belgium, after CBP currency detector dog Fuzz alerted to the man’s carryon baggage. The traveler verbally reported that he possessed $8,000 but changed that total to $30,000 when officers asked him to write down how much currency he possessed. CBP officers discovered the additional currency during a baggage exam.

Travelers must report currency over $10,000 when leaving from and arriving to the U.S.

On Tuesday, CBP officers seized $18,750 in unreported currency from a U.S. citizen traveling to Islamabad, Pakistan. The traveler verbally reported that he possessed $14,200 and completed a currency reporting form for $14,200. CBP officers inspected the traveler and his carryon baggage and discovered a total of $18,750.

There is no limit to how much currency or other monetary instruments travelers may bring to or take out of the United States. However, federal law [31 USC 5316] requires travelers to report all currency of $10,000 or greater to a CBP officer and complete U.S. Treasury Department Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments [FINCEN 105].

“These seizures should be a reminder to all travelers, especially for those planning spring break trips over the next few weeks, of the importance of truthfully answering CBP officers during international departure and arrival inspections,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Travelers should focus on eliminating departure delays and one of the easiest ways is to comply with all U.S. laws governing international travel.”

CBP officers allow travelers multiple opportunities to truthfully report all currency in their possession through both a verbal and a written declaration. Travelers who fail to truthfully report all of their currency risk severe consequences, including missing their flight and interrupting vacation plans, to seeing all their currency seized by a CBP officer, to facing potential criminal prosecution for bulk currency smuggling.

Unreported bulk currency may sometimes be the proceeds of illegal activity, such as financial fraud and money scams. Greed may also cause some travelers to smuggle unreported currency that they may have lawfully attained to shield it from family or business partners.

Travelers can get an early start on reporting their currency by completing a fillable FINCEN 105 form prior to a CBP arrivals or departure inspections.

CBP officers and agents seized an average of $182,998 in unreported or illicit currency every day along our nation’s borders during fiscal year 2023. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2023.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

