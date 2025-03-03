San Diego Sector Border Patrol seizes nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on Interstate 5

Border Patrol agents discovered white plastic trash bags containing a total of 47.51 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of nearly $810,000.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents seized a large narcotics load Thursday. At approximately 5:45 p.m., agents from the San Clemente Station stopped a sedan traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton. After a brief interview with the man driving the vehicle, the agents requested that a K-9 unit respond to the vehicle stop.

After a positive alert from the agency K-9, agents searched the trunk and discovered two white trash bags filled with cellophane-wrapped packages consistent with drug smuggling. Agents transported the vehicle, the suspected narcotics, the driver and adult male passenger to the nearby Border Patrol station. A total of 19 cellophane-wrapped packages were removed from the car and tested. The packages tested positive for the characteristics of cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 47.51 pounds, with an estimated street value of nearly $810,000.

The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the cocaine, while the driver and passenger now face narcotics trafficking charges. The vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.

“Rest assured that the agents of San Diego Sector are out there around the clock protecting the American people,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “We will do everything within our power to stop those who would do us harm, and to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

This seizure is just the most recent in a string of Border Patrol interdictions along the busy interstate highways in San Diego County. With 18 pounds of fentanyl seized along Interstate 15 on Feb. 19 and 143 pounds of cocaine seized along Interstate 5 on Feb. 18.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.