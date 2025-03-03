CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Assault at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge apprehended Javier Antonio Calvillo, a male U.S. citizen from Pharr, TX, wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States. We are committed to bringing in those individuals with outstanding arrest warrants to face their criminal charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On March 2, 2025, 32-year-old Javier Antonio Calvillo arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Mission Police Department. Calvillo is being charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.

A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Calvillo and transported him to the Mission city jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

