Maine DOE Seeking Paid Peer Reviewers for 21st Century Community Learning Center Program RFPs

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from individuals interested in learning more about the competitive grant process. Selected applicants will be trained to serve as peer reviewers who assist the Maine DOE in reviewing, assessing, and scoring competitive grant proposals for the 21stst Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program. Peer reviewers will receive $100 per completed assigned application.

The 21stst CCLC program is a federally-funded education program that helps schools and communities to develop before-school, after-school, and summer educational programs that support students and their families. This year’s Request for Proposals (RFP) for the 21st– CCLC program was released to the public on January 8, 2025. The Maine DOE anticipates receiving proposals from local education agencies, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities seeking awards under this RFP when it closes on April 2, 2025.

Qualifications for Peer Reviewers:

Peer reviewers will be selected based on their experience providing effective academic support, enrichment, youth development, and related support services for children and youth. The most qualified candidates will be individuals who have experience in the administration of high-quality youth development programs within schools and communities. Examples of the experienced individuals sought include, but are not limited to:

21st CCLC program directors and site coordinators

Teachers and principals

College and university staff

Youth development workers

Community resource providers

Required Tasks for Peer Reviewers:

Selected peer reviewers must be able to participate in online training and review grant proposals through a web-based system. Peer reviewers will work individually to read each assigned proposal and create detailed, objective, constructive, and well-written comments on approximately eight (8) proposals based on the criteria established in the RFP. These comments will be submitted to the Maine DOE prior to scheduled consensus scoring sessions. It is anticipated that peer reviewers will have a three-week window in which they can complete their individual review of assigned proposals. Following the individual review of proposals, each reviewer will be required to participate in a series of two online/virtual consensus scoring sessions hosted by the Maine DOE. It is during these consensus scoring sessions that the peer review team will score each grant proposal.

Selected applicants must complete the following tasks during the following date(s):

Task Date(s) Time(s) Participate in an online training webinar. March 31, 2025 1 – 2:30 p.m. Review grant applications through a web-based system and provide individual, written comments on each application (which must be submitted to the Maine DOE). April 7 – April 25, 2025 any time Participate in online/virtual consensus scoring sessions with other members of the peer review team. (Applicants MUST be available on all four scoring days but will only be selected to participate for two days.) April 29 – April 30, 2025 or

May 6 – May 7, 2025 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Compensation for Services:

Selected reviewers who complete the required tasks will be provided an honorarium of $100 per assigned application.

Previous participants have found that serving as a member of the peer review team is an excellent opportunity for professional development and growth. If selected, applicants will likely be exposed to new program models, strategies, and practices. These new concepts may provide ideas and support for ongoing work, as well as future grant writing efforts. Most importantly, the time given to this effort will help to ensure the funding of quality education programs for the children and families of Maine.

How to Apply:

Interested parties must contact Travis Doughty, Title IV State Coordinator, at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov to obtain a copy of the 2025 peer reviewer application and then return the completed application along with a current resume or curriculum vitae (CV).

Pursuant to Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015, peer reviewers may not include any applicant, or representative of an applicant, who has or will submit a proposal in response to the current grant competition.

Deadline:

The Maine DOE will continue accepting peer reviewer applications through March 14, 2025, or until the needed positions are filled. Interested parties are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information, please contact Travis Doughty at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov or 207-624-6709.