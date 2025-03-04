McGuffey Artist Opens 'What’s Left? What’s Right?' Solo Show in Charlottesville

Hanson’s show includes “Twist Her,” an interactive parody of the retro game of “Twister,” that addresses the inconsistencies to abortion access across the nation.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The art of resistance fills the historic halls of McGuffey Art Center during March in a solo show by resident artist Dawn Hanson. Opening March 4, the politically charged collection of contemporary quilts , collages, and mixed media works of art is entitled “What’s Left? What’s Right?”While most recognized as a fiber artist, Hanson is also known for her activism and protest art . Hanson’s newest works provide less-than-subtle commentary on real-world ramifications of the last election. Without naming names, she shines a light on the absurdity, corruption and injustice in American politics today. Her thought-provoking works invite and educate people to engage in the democratic process.Hanson’s show includes “Twist Her,” an interactive parody of the retro game of “Twister,” that addresses the inconsistencies to abortion access across the nation. The fiber piece “Massive Problem” is a sobering illustration of American mass shooting statistics. A series of altered flags focus on themes from the fall of the patriarchy to LGBTQ rights to the war in Ukraine. With the installation “Dirty Laundry”, Hanson is both facetious and unapologetic in reminding people of the kinds of characters they voted into public office.“What’s Left? What’s Right?” runs through March 30.Note to Editors: Hanson is available for media interviews via the contact information below. Although the opening reception is on Friday, March 7, the show will be up and available for viewing on Tuesday, March 4.Photo Files: Dawn Hanson_What's Left What's Right - PhotographyDawn Hansondawn@theliberalartist.com(216) 571.5591McGuffey Art Center201 Second Street, NW Charlottesville, VA 22902Tues–Sat 10–6, Sun 1–5(434) 295-7973

