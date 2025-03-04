Harold Toliver’s Insightful Exploration of Myth and Reality to Be Showcased at London Book Fair 2025

"Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In" by Harold Toliver "Star-Crossed Planet" by Harold Toliver "Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It" by Harold Toliver

The Maple Staple brings “Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” to Olympia London as part of its curated selection of independent titles.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Book Fair 2025 is set to feature a compelling work of natural philosophy with “Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” by Harold Toliver. Presented by The Maple Staple at Stand 6G40 from March 11 to 13 at Olympia London, the book examines how long-standing misconceptions of world history continue to shape global tensions.Blending philosophy, science, and literature, “Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” critiques beliefs that conflict with natural history and explores their role in fueling nationalism and sectarian divides. Drawing from the 13.8-billion-year natural continuum, Toliver challenges enduring misconceptions that have shaped literary and philosophical traditions, offering a thought-provoking perspective on history and belief systems.Harold Toliver, a distinguished professor of English and comparative literature, has dedicated his career to literary criticism and intellectual history. His recent work delves into the impact of scientific advancements—from Copernicus and Galileo to modern astrophysics and evolutionary biology—on humanity’s understanding of the world. In “Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In”, he provides a critical analysis of traditional assumptions in literature, philosophy, and culture, highlighting how natural history reshapes our perception of existence.The Maple Staple, returning to LBF for its second year, will showcase “Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” alongside over 160 titles from independent authors. As an exhibitor committed to promoting diverse and thought-provoking literature, The Maple Staple continues to offer a platform for voices that challenge conventional narratives and inspire critical thought.Visitors to the London Book Fair can explore “Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” at The Maple Staple Stand 6G40. The book is also available for purchase on Amazon and other leading books retailers worldwide.For more information about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.