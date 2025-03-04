Mujo Learning Systems USA Opens New U.S. Office to Support Growing Demand for AI, Business & Marketing Curriculum

Strengthening support for educators across North America with industry-driven curriculum solutions.

LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mujo Learning Systems USA, an independent publisher, is excited to announce the opening of its new U.S. office in Hawaii. This strategic expansion enables Mujo to support business schools, colleges, universities, and high schools across North America in integrating AI , business and digital marketing curriculum into their programs.As AI and digital transformation continue to reshape industries, educational institutions require turnkey curriculum solutions that bridge the gap between theory and practical application. Mujo’s expansion will enable closer collaboration with U.S. educators, offering them cutting-edge teaching resources that align with modern business demands.“Business education today must integrate both technological innovation and strategic marketing to meet industry needs. Our new office in Hawaii allows us to expand our reach and ensure educators have the best resources available for their students,” said Shawn Moore, Founder & CEO at Mujo Learning Systems.Supporting U.S. Educators with Future-Ready CurriculumMujo Learning Systems offers a comprehensive suite of textbooks and teaching resources designed to make AI and digital marketing accessible and applicable for business students. The company’s expansion allows for:🏫 Enhanced Support & Accessibility – Direct engagement with U.S. schools and educators🤝 Stronger Industry Partnerships – Collaborations with U.S. universities, EdTech innovators, and corporate training programsTo mark this expansion, Mujo Learning Systems is offering complimentary review copies of its textbooks to U.S.-based educators. Schools looking to update their curriculum can request a free copy at: https://www.mujo.com/request-exam-copy/?utm_source=ein&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=expansion_USA About Mujo Learning SystemsMujo Learning Systems is an independent publisher specializing in AI-driven business education and digital marketing curriculum. With a focus on real-world application, Mujo provides innovative learning materials that prepare students for the future of work. Now with a new U.S. presence in Hawaii, Mujo is expanding its reach to support educators and institutions worldwide.

