Anita Sumariwalla's ‘AND THEN?: The Destiny of Pamela Lady of Swendown’ Showcases at London Bookfair 2025

'Author, Anita Sumariwalla'

A Story of Resilience, Love, and Destiny Takes Center Stage at LBF 2025

Sumariwalla, a natural storyteller, penned numerous stories throughout her life, publishing her works later in life.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair 2025, set to take place from March 11-13 at Olympia London, will feature ‘ AND THEN?: The Destiny of Pamela Lady of Swendown ’ by Anita Sumariwalla , a compelling novel of perseverance, destiny, and self-discovery. Presented by Explora Books at Stand 3E38, this immersive story captures the journey of a young woman navigating adversity, love, and an unexpected inheritance that alters her future forever.Pamela, orphaned at six, finds herself thrust into a boarding school where she endures cruelty from peers and teachers. Feeling abandoned, she searches for a better way of learning and, by chance, discovers the transformative Maria Montessori teaching method. Her passion leads her to enroll in an academy and graduate as a teacher, determined to make a difference.An unforeseen inheritance from a mysterious benefactor introduces Pamela to her future husband, Andrew, and sets them on a journey that takes them to India, where she inherits a school from her late mother. As they deal with unforeseen obstacles, Pamela encounters a stranger who profoundly impacts her life. However, their honeymoon is abruptly interrupted by a tragic phone call, forcing the couple to make a life-altering decision.Anita Sumariwalla, born in the French part of Switzerland, had a lifelong passion for storytelling. Having studied across France, Italy, the UK, and the USA, she eventually immigrated to the United States in 1961, where she built a distinguished career as a teacher and artist. She exhibited her oil paintings in prestigious locations across the United States and taught languages in various schools and institutions. Sumariwalla, a natural storyteller, penned numerous stories throughout her life, publishing her works later in life, including ‘Alexa-Alessadra: A Story of Love and Memories and Impressions of Switzerland: Ten Short Stories’ and ‘The Discovery of the Tomb of an Unknown Egyptian Princess.’The London Bookfair serves as a global hub for publishers, literary professionals, and industry leaders. With over 50 years of fostering publishing excellence, the event offers an unparalleled opportunity for networking, licensing, and content development. Although Sumariwalla will not be present at LBF 2025,Explora Books will highlight her literary work, bringing this moving story to the attention of international readers, literary agents, and publishers.

AUTHOR HIGHLIGHT: And Then?: The Destiny of Pamela Lady of Swendown by Anita Sumariwalla

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.