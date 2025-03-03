Preferred Travel Group Highlights Global Initiatives Across its Portfolio this International Women’s Day

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Preferred Travel Group, is highlighting some of the exceptional initiatives implemented by member hotels globally that align with this year’s theme of #AccelerateAction. From Sweden to India and beyond, these hotels are deeply committed to empowering women—both within their local communities and further afield— driving meaningful change through inspiring programs and advocacy.

"At Preferred Travel Group, we believe that meaningful change begins with action. This International Women’s Day, we are proud to support and celebrate the impactful initiatives of our member hotels that empower women, uplift communities, and create lasting positive change. This day serves as a timely reminder that together we can build a more inclusive and equitable world," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Travel Group.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres (Cancun, Mexico) - Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection

ATELIER Playa Mujeres' "Painting Smiles" program, in partnership with the Ciudad de la Alegría Foundation, supports various "Homes with a Cause," including the Home of Women. This initiative focuses on supporting and extending a helping hand to women who have experienced violence or abandonment. Guests at the resort contribute through a nominal nightly donation, directly aiding these transformative programs. Additionally, hotel staff, known as Arteleros, engage in volunteer efforts, dedicating time and care to the community's wellbeing.

Nordic Light Hotel (Stockholm, Sweden) - Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection

Nordic Light Hotel works in partnership with Talita, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women leaving prostitution and human trafficking. Recognizing the challenges these women face, the hotel offers financial contributions, work training opportunities, and actively raises guest awareness about the issue. Every room features a door hanger on the pillows with information about Talita and ways for guests to support the cause—ensuring the message reaches everyone and clearly signaling the hotel’s commitment to this issue.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts (India) - Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection and Beyond Green

In its commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and women's empowerment, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has partnered with Phool to upcycle florals adorning its properties into charcoal-free incense sticks and cones infused with Tishya by The Leela, the brand’s signature fragrance. These incense products burn cleanly, releasing no harmful toxins, while also reducing waste and minimizing pollution. Beyond environmental impact, this initiative fosters social inclusion by empowering women entrepreneurs, who are meticulously trained to handcraft these sustainable products, playing a crucial role in The Leela’s journey toward conscious luxury.

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge (Bahia Drake, Costa Rica) – Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection and Beyond Green

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge is an active member of the RED SOFIA international program, certifying the lodge as a safe destination for solo female travelers. Their dedication is also reflected in a partnership with Del Silencio a la Libertad, a local NGO working to combat sexual abuse through therapy, education, and advocacy. Additional support for women-led initiatives includes La Flor de Boruca, an organization founded by women from the indigenous Boruca tribe who are working to preserve traditional crafts and generating income through ecotourism. Through these efforts, the property not only uplifts women locally but also contributes to lasting cultural and societal change.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh (Edinburgh, United Kingdom) - Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh has collaborated with Lālla, a sustainable, women-led rug company to outfit their chambers and suites with unique, handmade Moroccan rugs. The London-based brand sources its rugs through female weaving cooperatives in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, supporting local artisans and telling their stories through each piece. The partnership with Virgin Hotels involved creating fully bespoke designs, employing 215 women for the project. The process took around 18 months, with every rug reflecting the personal craftsmanship of the weavers. Lālla’s founders, driven by their passion for travel and female empowerment, have transformed their love for Moroccan artistry into a meaningful business that blends sustainability with storytelling.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

About Beyond Green

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of some of planet Earth’s most sustainable accommodations, representing more than 50 hotels, resorts, and lodges across 22 countries. Dedicated to creating a more purposeful way to explore the world, Beyond Green connects conscientious travelers with properties committed to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; the protection of natural and cultural heritage; and the enhancement of social and economic well-being in local communities. To ensure these standards are met, each member property undergoes a rigorous vetting process based on over 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group, the family-owned company that also manages Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide, Beyond Green offers a new way to experience genuine hospitality, benefiting both people and the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

About Preferred Travel Group

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, and PTG Consulting, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 90 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organisations and tourist boards. With more than 350 seasoned associates situated across 35 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fuelled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the planet, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit PreferredTravelGroup.com.

Media Contact: Kate Calciano Coordinator, Public Relations Office: + 1 646-465-9786 Mobile: +1 929-215-6608 kcalciano@preferredhotels.com kcalciano@staybeyondgreen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.