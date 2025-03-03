Quantum Computing Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Quantum Computing Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 28, 2025

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of purchasers of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) securities between March 30, 2020 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The filed complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants overstated the capabilities of Quantum Computing’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) defendants overstated the scope and nature of Quantum Computing’s relationship with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”), as well as the scope and nature of Quantum Computing’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) defendants overstated Quantum Computing’s progress in developing a thin film lithium niobate (“TFLN”) foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for Quantum Computing’s TFLN chips; (iv) Quantum Computing’s business dealings with Quad M Solutions, Inc. and millionways, Inc. both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, Quantum Computing’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; and (vi) all the above, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Quantum Computing’s business and reputation.

It is further alleged that on December 9, 2024, Iceberg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Quantum Computing “ha[d] shared photos online of what it claims to be its foundry,” “this setup looks more like a laboratory,” and “is a far cry from a foundry ready for ‘mass production’ on what [Quantum Computing] said would be ‘five acres within the extensive 320-acre research park hosted by ASU.’”

On this news, the price of Quantum Computing stock fell nearly 6%, to close at $7.68/share.



Then, on January 16, 2025, Capybara Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Quantum Computing “is a rampant fraud”; that, “[f]rom inception, [Quantum Computing] has defrauded investors by fabricating revenue, misrepresenting their products, and issuing a steady stream of false press releases”; and that “[t]o conceal their fraud, [Quantum Computing] even included a clause in employee separation agreements prohibiting them from talking to the SEC.”

On this news, the price of Quantum Computing stock fell $1.60/share, to close at $9.98/share.

