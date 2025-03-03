Atticus Publishing proudly presents Salvador Renteria’s book “Building Memories: The Renteria Gutierrez Family”

Tracing Heritage: A Family's Journey from Mexico to the American Dream

CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salvador Renteria invites readers into the vibrant tapestry of his family's life with the release of his memoir, " Building Memories: The Renteria Gutierrez Family ." This book offers a detailed historical account of the Renteria Gutierrez family, from their roots in the small town of Fabens, Texas, to their experiences in Horizon City near El Paso."Building Memories" is more than a memoir; it is a journey through the lives of a family shaped by their cultural heritage and the American dream. The narrative begins with Salvador’s father's early childhood and follows the family’s significant transition as participants in the "bracero" program, which brought them from Mexico to the United States. The story continues with Salvador's own upbringing in an adobe/stucco home adjacent to the railroad tracks, depicting the struggles and triumphs that define the immigrant experience.Salvador Renteria's story is one of perseverance and self-discovery. Born in Fabens, Texas, Salvador navigated life in a Mexican American family, ultimately earning a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso. His professional journey led him from manufacturing water purification systems to owning a company that specialized in water treatment equipment. Now retired, Salvador has turned to writing to preserve and share the profound narratives of his family's past.Memoir Highlights:• Insightful anecdotes from life on a farm in Fabens, Texas.• Detailed accounts of the "bracero" program's impact on his family.• Personal reflections on identity, family, and professional achievements."Building Memories: The Renteria Gutierrez Family" is available for purchase at major booksellers and online. It is a must-read for anyone interested in the stories of resilience and heritage that contribute to the diverse American landscape.Salvador Renteria’s memoir offers a unique glimpse into the Mexican American experience, enriched with historical context and personal reflection. It is an essential addition to the literature on American families and immigration.

Salvador Renteria on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.