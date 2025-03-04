Patrick Mahoney & the Celtic Cowboys to Perform at The George Sportsmen's Lounge on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend of Irish Music, Dance, and Fun!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The George Sportsmen's Lounge at the Durango Casino & Resort is thrilled to announce a special performance by Patrick Mahoney and the Celtic Cowboys on Sunday, March 16th, at 7 PM and Monday, March 17th at 6pm. This highly anticipated show promises to bring a lively and festive atmosphere to the venue, offering a night full of "Irish Brogue," hearty singing, and plenty of Irish wit.

Whether you’re a fan of classic Irish tunes or just looking to celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s season in style, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Patrick Mahoney, known for his engaging performances and infectious energy, will lead the Celtic Cowboys in an unforgettable live show filled with musical surprises, including a Scottish fiddler and a full live band.

To add to the excitement, the event on Sunday will feature a special appearance by a mischievous leprechaun, who will be spreading cheer, fun, and perhaps a little Irish luck throughout the evening! Monday evening will feature a performance by bagpipers.

You’ll want to arrive early to grab a good seat out on the patio, where you can enjoy the evening air with a green beer in hand!

In addition to the music, the show on Sunday evening offers a unique opportunity to experience professional Irish dancers performing live. Their skillful movements and rhythmic footwork will be a highlight of the evening, providing a perfect complement to the vibrant musical performance.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience full of Irish tradition, entertainment, and surprises! Entry is complimentary, reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Details:

• Event: Patrick Mahoney and the Celtic Cowboys

• Date: Sunday, March 16th, 2025, and Monday, March 17th, 2025

• Time: 7:00 PM on Sunday and 6:00 PM on Monday (Arrive early for good seats on the patio!)

• Location: The George Sportsmen’s Lounge at the Durango Casino & Resort, located at 6903 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89148

• Special Features: Live Irish music, professional Irish dancers, green beer, and more!

Grab your friends, don your best green attire, and come ready for a night of fun, laughter, and musical magic with Patrick Mahoney and the Celtic Cowboys!

For more information or to reserve your spot, please visit The George Sportsmen’s Lounge website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.