Xebia Welcomes Smit Shanker as Global CIO to Spearhead Digital Transformation

Xebia

I look forward to contributing to Xebia's growth journey and helping our clients achieve their digital transformation goals.” — Smit Shanker, Global CIO of Xebia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xebia , a global leader in IT consultancy and software development, is excited to announce the appointment of Smit Shanker as its first Global Chief Information Officer (CIO). With over 25 years of experience in digital transformation and technology leadership, Smit has spearheaded enterprise-wide innovation and technological excellence across global organizations.At Xebia, Smit will drive the global technology strategy, focusing on internal IT transformation and external business impact to accelerate Xebia's growth and market leadership.Welcoming Smit, Anand Sahay, Global CEO of Xebia, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Smit to the Xebia team. His exceptional experience in technology leadership and proven ability to build global technology capabilities will be instrumental as we continue to expand our services and deliver cutting-edge solutions."Before joining Xebia, Smit served at The Adecco Group, leading major enterprise transformations, including ERP implementation, finance transformation, and data strategy initiatives across multiple brands while managing an extensive portfolio and driving significant operational efficiencies. Smit also held leadership roles at Novartis, TCS, and TechMahindra, building strategic capabilities in emerging technologies, business intelligence, and digital platforms. He founded Smit Consulting, providing advisory services on the convergence of design, digital, and data, including CIO support and emerging technology strategies for various industries.Tobias Wagner - Global CFO, added: "I am delighted to welcome Smit to our leadership team. His strategic approach to IT transformation and extensive experience optimizing investments align well with our goals of operational excellence and business growth."Smit Shanker, Global CIO of Xebia, said: "I am excited to join Xebia and lead its technology vision into the future. The opportunity to drive both internal excellence and external success through technology is inspiring. I look forward to contributing to Xebia's growth journey and helping our clients achieve their digital transformation goals."Smit Shanker’s appointment marks a strategic step in Xebia's journey to strengthen its global presence and enable businesses to succeed in the AI era.About Xebia:Xebia is a leading digital transformation consultancy, providing innovative IT solutions and training. Xebia unites cloud and data modernization, Generative AI, and intelligent automation to help companies create digital products and platforms that dramatically elevate the value they deliver while fundamentally reshaping how they deliver it. With 5,500+ professionals in 16 countries around the globe, Xebia ensures they are always where their clients need them to be.For more information, visit www.xebia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.