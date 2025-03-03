Submit Release
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Rath Home Sellers Welcomes Thomas Rath to the Team

Dennis Rath Home Sellers is proud to announce that Thomas Rath has joined the brokerage as a valued member of our team. With 32 years of experience in real estate, Tom brings an extensive background in helping both sellers and buyers navigate the market.

Tom Rath is renowned for his expertise in home evaluations, having completed thousands of them for home sellers, banks, and holding companies. His reputation for delivering accurate, reliable assessments makes him an asset to any real estate transaction. Tom’s ability to provide in-depth knowledge of neighborhoods across Northern Ohio ensures that clients can make informed decisions in a competitive market.

“We are thrilled to have Tom bring his unique skill set to our brokerage,” said Dennis Rath, owner of Dennis Rath Home Sellers. “His years of experience and in-depth knowledge of the local market will be invaluable to our clients. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make as we continue to grow and serve our community.”

Dennis Rath Home Sellers is excited about the future as the team expands and continues its commitment to providing exceptional service to homeowners and buyers across Northern Ohio.

Rath – Your Real Estate Experts For over 30 years

