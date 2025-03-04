“MEMOIR OF A MANGLED MIND” wins the 2024 Reader Views Gold Award in Non-Fiction

Memoir of a Mangled Mind Grand Prize Winner Steven Simmons Shelton

This powerful memoir by Steven Simmons Shelton MA, JD earns top honors in the Annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader Views announces Memoir of a Mangled Mind: How Concealing My Dissociative Identity Disorder Unleashed Multiple Personalities by Steven Simmons Shelton as one of the overall grand prize winners in the 2024 Reader Views Literary Awards. Shelton’s memoir is celebrated for its raw honesty, compelling narrative, and illuminating exploration of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), distinguishing it as one of the standout entries in this year’s competition. The memoir takes home the gold award for non-fiction, an honor accompanied by a cash prize and special marketing promotions.Through the lens of his personal journey, Shelton recounts his experience living with multiple personalities—alters—who emerged as a response to childhood trauma. Navigating a world fractured by blackouts, criminal behavior, and shifting identities, Shelton’s unflinching storytelling exposes the hidden battles of living with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). From the chaos of his alters’ actions to the moral complexities of concealing their behavior, Shelton offers readers a raw and insightful portrayal of the human cost of untreated mental health disorders. His journey is not only one of survival but also of resilience, self-discovery, and the relentless pursuit of redemption, making his story both harrowing and inspiring.Rob Laymon with Reader Views said of the book, “Shelton never shies away from the raw and often shocking details of his long battle with Dissociative Identity Disorder, delivering a page-turner of gripping moments and complex emotional struggles. His brave storytelling offers an unfiltered look at the consequences of untreated trauma, making this memoir both thought-provoking and deeply relatable.”“I wanted to show the world what it’s like to live with multiple personalities—the good, the bad, and the painful,” Shelton reflects on his inspiration for the book. “Winning this award is incredibly meaningful, and I hope my story helps others feel seen, understood, and encouraged to seek help when they need it.”Memoir of a Mangled Mind (ISBN: 978-1965446133, Independently Published, 2024) is available on Amazon and other online retailers.ABOUT THE AUTHORSteven Simmons Shelton MA, JD is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and has lived with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) since childhood. His memoir offers a candid look at the disorder’s effects and aims to foster understanding and awareness of DID. Shelton holds a BA from Augustana College, an MA from Wayne State University, and a JD (summa cum laude) from Wayne State University Law School. He hosts The Mangled Mind Podcast and lives in Florida with his husband and their clowder of cats. Learn more and connect with Steven Simmons Shelton at https://stevensheltonauthor.com THE READER VIEWS LITERARY AWARDS PROGRAM helps level the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry-wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $2,500. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com

