Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces Three New Live Performances as Part of Family Series

Arts Garage Logo Bad Apples Brass Band Garden State The Monkey King

Series Includes Theatre and Musical Performances Tailored for Children Aged 3 to 12 and Their Families

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, is celebrating the success of its Family Series, which launched in October 2024. Designed for children ages 3 to 12 and their families, the series features live theatre and music performances that spark imagination and creativity.Upcoming shows include the Bad Apples Brass Band, a lively family-friendly Mardi Gras celebration; Garden State, an original children’s theatre production staged in-house at Arts Garage; and The Monkey King: A Kung Fu Musical, a dynamic children’s musical theatre performance straight from New York."Introducing children to live theatre and music ignites their imagination, fosters creativity, and builds a lifelong appreciation for the arts,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “For families, these shared experiences create lasting memories and deepen connections, planting the seeds of empathy and cultural awareness in the hearts of our youngest audiences. We’re especially excited to welcome those families and kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance.”Upcoming Family Series shows include:• Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.Bad Apples Brass BandGet down with South Florida’s premier New Orleans style Brass Band. This family show is interactive and engaging. The Bad Apples Brass Band has opened for and played with some of NOLA’s greatest, including Rebirth Brass Band, Bonerama, Papa Grows Funk, Glen David Andres Band, Troy Anderson & his Wonderful World Band and local talent like Jean Caze! Tickets are $10. Learn more and purchase tickets at artsgarage.org/event/bad-apples-brass-band/.• Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 2 to 3:00 p.m.Garden State by Sam HamashimaDirected by Arts Garage’s own Michelle Diaz, Garden State tells the story of Polly, who after narrowly escaping being trapped in a glass jar, must find her way home before nightfall. Unfortunately, knowing your way around the forest isn’t something every busy-bee knows! With the help of two fireflies, Polly not only learns the safe path home, but she discovers what life is like for the other forest insects in her community. Tickets are $12. Learn more and purchase tickets at artsgarage.org/event/garden-state-by-sam-hamashima/.• Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 1 to 2:00 p.m.The Monkey King: A Kung Fu MusicalAn amazing original musical for the whole family, The Monkey King is based on the legendary mythical figure from the beloved 16th-century Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” by Wu Cheng’en. Heartfelt music and an inspiring storyline tell the adventures of the first-ever female Monkey King as she battles against Heaven and Earth’s most treacherous foes to save her tribe and achieve immortality. With a cast of memorable characters, a mix of classical and rock music, and kung-fu style choreography – this is an action adventure come to life! Tickets are $18.Learn more and purchase tickets at artsgarage.org/event/the-monkey-king-a-kung-fu-musical-saturday/.Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Prices may vary for same-day walk-up tickets.The Arts Garage Family Series is sponsored by the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Arts Garage continues to add new programming and events to its schedule and is renowned for offering thought-provoking, community-driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge performers, playwrights and artists.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the City of Delray Beach, and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

