Intetics Continues to Lead in Global Outsourcing: Featured in IAOP’s 2025 Global Outsourcing 100®

NAPLES, Fla., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics, a leading global technology company, has once again secured a spot in the prestigious 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). This marks the 19th consecutive year of recognition, reaffirming Intetics’ reputation as a top-tier IT outsourcing provider.

Since its launch in 2006, the Global Outsourcing 100® has served as a benchmark for excellence, innovation, and industry leadership, spotlighting the world’s top IT outsourcing service providers and advisors. The 2025 edition honors organizations that have demonstrated exceptional performance, adaptability, and leadership in an ever-evolving market.

“In an era defined by extraordinary technological advancements and digital transformation, the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® highlights the outstanding achievements of service providers and advisors who continue to lead and innovate, - says Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. - This year's honorees have not only risen to the challenges of a rapidly evolving landscape but have set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. We warmly congratulate Intetics on earning a well-deserved place among the world's elite.”

The Global Outsourcing 100® is curated through a rigorous evaluation process, conducted by an independent panel of outsourcing experts. IAOP assesses companies based on key criteria such as innovation, customer satisfaction, and overall business impact.

Intetics’ selection in the Rising Star Judging Size category highlights its ability to anticipate industry trends, implement groundbreaking technologies, and maintain high customer satisfaction.

"This year, Intetics celebrates 30 years of innovation. From the beginning, our mission has been to exceed client expectations by delivering exceptional engineering services and digital experiences. Being recognized by IAOP® for the 19th consecutive year is a tremendous honor. This achievement wouldn’t be possible without our visionary team and the trust of our clients. As a reliable partner, we remain committed to building strong relationships and driving industry innovation forward”, - says Boris Kontsevoi, CEO & President of Intetics.

With nearly two decades of recognition in IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100®, Intetics remains a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, delivering world-class software solutions and pioneering digital transformation.

Looking for a reliable IT partner to drive innovation in your business? Let's discuss how Intetics can help you scale and transform your operations with cutting-edge solutions.

Read More: Celebrating 30 Years of Innovation: Intetics’ Journey in Software Development

About IAOP®

IAOP® is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP® conferences, learning at IAOP® chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP® courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP® social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP® connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.



About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading American technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.

At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath Silver partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and Fortune Innovative 300 lists. You can find more information at https://intetics.com

Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director Intetics, i.dubovik@intetics.com +1 (239) 217-4907

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.