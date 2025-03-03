Walmart and Sam’s Club Fight Hunger. Spark Change Campaign Returns to North Texas to Help People Facing Hunger

Taking place in stores, clubs and online, the 12th annual campaign supports local hunger relief efforts

Dallas, TX, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 12th straight year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, including right here in North Texas.

The goal of the annual cause marketing campaign is to provide people facing hunger with access to the food and resources they need to thrive. Here’s how it works:

The campaign will run in stores and online from March 1-March 31, with three ways for shoppers to participate:

By donating at check-out in stores or clubs or by rounding up at Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

By purchasing participating products* in-store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com. For every purchase of a participating product, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent** of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

By donating at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

Since its inception in 2014, the campaign has generated more than $206 million and helped secure 2 billion meals* for the Feeding America® network of local food banks.

"The North Texas Food Bank and our Feeding Network depend on the generosity of partners like Walmart and Sam's Club to help us combat hunger," says Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB. "The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign provides vital food to the 664,000 individuals experiencing hunger across the 12 counties we serve, nearly 40 percent of whom are children. Corporate partnerships are essential to our mission, and we wouldn’t be able to meet the increasing need for food assistance without their trust, collaboration, and support."

Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and in every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families. Yet in 2023, 47.4 million people—1 in 7 people—experienced food insecurity in the U.S.

Those are the highest numbers in a decade, underscoring the need for more charitable food assistance in North Texas and beyond.

“For the past 20 years, Feeding America, Walmart and Sam’s Club have worked together to fight hunger and help people live better in the communities we serve,” said Julie Gehrki, president, Walmart Foundation and senior vice president, philanthropy at Walmart. “During the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, we invite our customers and members to join us in providing access to food for our neighbors by supporting the North Texas Food Bank.”

The 22 participating suppliers for Walmart include: B&G Foods, Inc., Bush Brothers & Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Conagra Foods, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, General Mills, Hershey Salty Snacks, Kellanova, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Lipton Tea, Ben’s Original, Materne, Mondelez International, Olipop, Pepsi-Cola Advertising & Marketing, Inc., Hidden Valley Original Ranch, The Hain Celestial Group, WK Kellogg Co, Unilever and Utz Quality Foods.

The seven participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: Ferrero USA, Kellanova, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Nestlé and Unilever.

For more information, visit: feedingamerica.org/campaigns/fight-hunger-spark-change

** For every purchase of a participating product, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.



Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club, the $86 billion division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a membership club that is pioneering the retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With over 40 years of innovating in the category, Sam’s Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its curated assortment of quality fresh food and Member’s Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, curbside pickup and home delivery. Visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com or connect with Sam's Club on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

