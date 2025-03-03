Sheridan, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, Wyoming -

Pamuktan Robes announced today a temporary price reduction on their Organic Turkish Cotton Robe product line. The company has reduced the price from $89.99 to $49.99 for a limited time, representing a 44 percent decrease from the original retail price.

According to company records, the product has previously sold out nine times since its initial market introduction and has accumulated over 2,180 customer reviews on their website and affiliated retail platforms. The company reports a product return rate of 0.5 percent, which their representatives state is below the industry average for textile products in the premium category.

Burcu, founder of Pamuktan, stated, "We aim to make Turkish-manufactured textile products more widely available to American consumers." The company indicates that all their products are manufactured in Turkey using traditional techniques that have been developed over generations. This manufacturing approach, according to Pamuktan, distinguishes their products from competitors who may use Turkish cotton but manufacture elsewhere.

The temporary price reduction coincides with current market trends showing increased consumer interest in sustainable home products. Market research firm HomeGoods Analytics reported last month that consumer spending on premium home textiles increased by 12 percent in the past year, with particular growth in products with sustainability credentials. Pamuktan notes that their manufacturing process emphasizes both sustainability and traditional craftsmanship.

The company describes their product as being made from organic Turkish cotton with absorbent properties. According to Pamuktan, the robes are designed to dry quickly and maintain their softness after multiple washing cycles. The company states that each robe is crafted by artisans in Turkey who specialize in textile production using methods that have historical significance in the region's manufacturing tradition.

Pamuktan has also introduced a package option featuring two robes priced at $39.99 each. This represents a reduction from the original combined price of $179.98 to $79.98. The company reports this option has become their most frequently selected purchase option since its introduction, with particular popularity as gifts for special occasions.

The company currently has 53 units available at a reduced price. Each purchase includes shipping throughout the United States and the company's standard 30-day return policy. Pamuktan mentions that gift-wrapping services are included with direct website purchases at no additional cost to consumers.

The products are available through two purchasing channels: the company's official website at www.pamuktan.com and through Amazon with Prime shipping benefits. The company notes that while the product remains identical through both channels, website purchases include additional services such as complimentary gift-wrapping and personalized notes. Both purchasing options honor the company's return policy and include standard product care information.

Pamuktan was founded in 2019 with a focus on Turkish cotton textile products. The company's manufacturing emphasizes traditional craftsmanship while addressing modern consumer preferences for sustainable products. Their product line includes bath textiles, which the company describes as combining quality materials with functional design. The founder states that their production partnerships in Turkey support traditional manufacturing communities while ensuring quality control standards.

The temporary price reduction represents a significant change in the company's pricing strategy for its signature product. Market analysts observe that such limited-time offers can affect brand positioning and market share in the competitive bath textile sector, which saw $4.2 billion in sales during the previous fiscal year, according to industry data.

Industry reports indicate growing consumer interest in products that combine sustainability with craftsmanship credentials, particularly in home goods categories. This price reduction may allow Pamuktan to reach consumers who previously considered the product outside their budget range. The company has expanded its distribution capacity in anticipation of increased order volume during the promotional period.

The company has not announced how long the temporary price reduction will remain in effect or whether similar price adjustments will be applied to other products in their catalog. Pamuktan representatives indicated that inventory availability will be a determining factor in the duration of the current promotion.

Founded on principles of ethical manufacturing and exceptional quality, Pamuktan specializes in authentic Turkish cotton bath textiles. Their signature robes combine luxury, functionality, and sustainability, creating products that enhance daily routines while supporting traditional craftsmanship.

