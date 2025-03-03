NopalCyber Expands Legal Industry Engagement with Investments in Upcoming Events

Sponsorship of March Virtual Lunch series and exhibiting at Legalweek New York underscore company’s commitment to building its presence and support for the U.S. legal market

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NopalCyber , a leading global provider of managed extended detection and response and attack surface management solutions, announces its latest efforts to expand the company’s reach and support of the legal industry with investments in two upcoming events: Ari Kaplan Advisors’ Virtual Lunch Series and Legalweek New York.

For the month of March, NopalCyber will sponsor Ari Kaplan Advisors’ Virtual Lunch Series , held on Zoom every weekday at noon ET. Since being established several years ago, the Virtual Lunch initiative has grown in popularity and become a great opportunity for participants to cultivate their networks and share ideas to help move the legal industry forward. The theme for the March virtual lunch series is “The Security of Knowing You’re Secure.” Those interested in attending may email ari@arikaplanadvisors.com for the Zoom link to join.

Also in March, NopalCyber will further introduce itself to the broader legal industry by participating as an exhibitor at Legalweek New York 2025 . The company will showcase its novel Nopal360° platform, through which it delivers synchronized security and holistic visibility. Nopal360° analyzes data from all sources and applies threat intelligence, context and expert analysis to deliver a unified view of cyber risk and actionable insights across the spectrum of security measures.

Legalweek is being held March 24-27 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Attendees can visit NopalCyber at exhibit booth 1227 and register to win a complimentary security assessment for their firm.

NopalCyber keeps legal firms of all sizes one step ahead of attackers with tailored solutions that combine offensive and defensive solutions and services into a 360-degree cybersecurity approach enriched with actionable insights for complete coverage. Augmented with its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC as a service) and advisory services, NopalCyber’s expertise and innovative technologies help companies improve their security posture while minimizing cyberthreats.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber, LLC makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable and reliable. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS) and advisory services fortify your offensive and defensive cybersecurity posture. AI-driven intelligence in its Nopal360° platform, NopalGo application and proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) lets anyone quantify, track and visualize a cybersecurity posture in real time. NopalCyber’s offensive and defensive services and external threat analysis are tailored to each client’s need. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade security available to organizations of all sizes. For more information visit www.nopalcyber.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing Inc. for NopalCyber

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.