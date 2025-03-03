Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone Close Sale and Financing of Maryland Multifamily Property

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone and Cushman & Wakefield jointly announced they provided acquisition financing for, and arranged the sale of, respectively, Country Place Apartments, a 312-unit multifamily property in Burtonsville, Maryland.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Anthony “TJ” Liberto, Managing Director, and Jorge Rosa, Executive Managing Director, represented the seller in the $62.5 million transaction. Alex Basile, an Executive Director at both Greystone and Cushman & Wakefield, originated a $40.7 million, 7-year Freddie Mac Optigo® loan to finance the acquisition.

Country Place Apartments boasts a range of amenities, including an outdoor pool, fitness center, landscaped exercise paths, on-site dog park, playground, Tech Bar and car care center. The property is located just off Route 29 in Montgomery County, with easy access to major commuter routes like the ICC, I-95, and I-495. Residents can enjoy the shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Burtonsville or in nearby Silver Spring, Laurel, and Columbia.

“Country Place was purchased in a very creative structure utilizing a buy-right PILOT afforded to buyers in Montgomery County to maintain affordability for residents. Our sales execution in an everchanging investor landscape shows that attractive debt and pricing is attainable,” said Jorge Rosa, Executive Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield.

"Greystone’s collaboration with Cushman & Wakefield enables our clients to benefit from end-to-end solutions for all of their property investment needs," said Alex Basile, Executive Director at both Greystone and Cushman & Wakefield.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), sustainability and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.