Royal Farms Marches into Spring with Exciting New Menu Upgrades & Limited-Time Deals

BALTIMORE, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms has announced an exciting lineup of new menu items designed to bring bold flavors and fresh variety to its customers. Whether customers are craving something crunchy, cheesy, or satisfying, these latest additions are set to enhance meal choices.

New Menu Highlights

NEW Crunchy Chicken Salad with a Kick! – Now available alongside the signature Homestyle Chicken Salad, this bold twist on a fan-favorite delivers an extra crispy texture and a zesty, flavorful kick. Customers can enjoy it as a classic salad, perfect for scooping and spreading, or served on a flaky croissant for a rich and hearty meal. To make mealtimes even more convenient, Royal Farms now offers weighed options for all salads, sides, and deli meats, so you take home exactly what you want! Whether stocking up for the week, crafting your ideal sandwich, or serving up a family meal, these options ensure that every bite is fresh, delicious, and just the right amount.

Loaded Baby Cake Hash Browns! – Golden and crispy baby cakes are now even more indulgent! These hash browns come smothered in jalapeño cheese and bacon, delivering a combination of heat and savory flavor – all for just $4.49.

Tuna Salad Croissants! Great for any time of year, the tuna salad croissant is a satisfying, meat-free option for those looking for a fresh and delicious alternative.

“Royal Farms is always looking for innovative ways to enhance its menu with bold and delicious flavors,” said Morgan Cannon, Director of Food Service at Royal Farms. “With the introduction of our new weighted options, customers now have the flexibility to meal prep with ease or create a perfectly portioned family meal, making dining more convenient than ever.”

These exciting new menu items are available at participating Royal Farms locations for a limited time. Customers can visit their nearest store to enjoy fresh flavors, unbeatable deals, and all your Royal Farms favorites!

