Agricultural Films Market Size to Reach US$ 25.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by Smart Farming and Precision Agriculture | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The Agricultural Films Market is expanding due to rising demand for enhanced crop yield and soil protection. Key products include LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, EVA/EBA, and reclaimed films, widely used in mulching, greenhouse coverings, and silage applications. Innovations in biodegradable and UV-resistant films are shaping market growth. The industry is set for steady expansion from 2025 to 2031, driven by sustainability trends and technological advancements.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Films Market was valued at US$ 12.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The global agricultural films industry is expected to reach US$ 25.1 Billion by the end of 2031, driven by increasing demand for enhanced crop yield, sustainable farming practices, and advanced film technologies. The adoption of biodegradable films and UV-resistant materials is further fueling market growth.

Introduction: Transforming Modern Farming

The Agricultural Films Market is experiencing rapid growth as farmers seek innovative solutions for soil protection, moisture retention, and crop yield enhancement. These films play a crucial role in modern farming by reducing water consumption, improving plant growth, and minimizing environmental impact.

With advancements in biodegradable films, multi-layered plastics, and smart coatings, the industry is evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance agricultural solutions.

Market Overview

Agricultural films are used in various farming applications, including mulching, greenhouse covering, and silage protection. These films help in controlling temperature, reducing weed growth, preventing soil erosion, and improving moisture retention. The market is expected to grow steadily, driven by increasing global food demand, advancements in biodegradable films, and government support for sustainable farming practices.

Key Market Drivers-

Increasing Demand for High-Yield Farming

Maximizing crop output while reducing resource wastage.

Protecting soil from erosion, pests, and extreme weather conditions.

Water Conservation & Moisture Retention

Mulch films and greenhouse covers help in reducing water loss and optimizing irrigation.

Adoption of drip irrigation films in water-scarce regions.

Sustainable & Biodegradable Film Innovations

Rising focus on eco-friendly farming practices.

Government regulations promoting biodegradable and recyclable films.

Technological Advancements in Film Manufacturing

Development of UV-resistant, anti-fog, and light-diffusing films for better crop growth.

Smart films with temperature-regulating properties.

Growth in Protected Agriculture & Greenhouse Farming

Expansion of greenhouse and tunnel farming to combat climate change.

Increasing controlled environment farming for high-value crops.

Overall Industry Insight:

The agricultural films industry is at a transformative stage, with sustainability being the primary focus. Regulatory frameworks and industry initiatives supporting eco-friendly materials are accelerating the shift from conventional plastics to biodegradable alternatives. As agricultural production scales to meet global food demand, the demand for innovative agricultural films will continue to rise.

Key Players: Major companies driving the agricultural films market include:

Berry Global Inc. – Leading provider of plastic films with a strong focus on sustainability.

BASF SE – Innovating in biodegradable and recyclable agricultural films.

The Dow Chemical Company – Investing in advanced polymer technologies for enhanced durability.

RKW Group – Developing high-performance films for mulching and greenhouse applications.

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. – Specializing in climate-adaptive agricultural films.

Latest Developments:

BASF SE introduced a new biodegradable mulch film designed to reduce soil contamination.

Dow Chemical expanded its agricultural film portfolio with advanced UV-resistant solutions.

Berry Global launched high-strength greenhouse films to improve light diffusion and thermal insulation.

Market Scope:

The agricultural films market is experiencing significant adoption across diverse geographies. Asia Pacific dominates the industry due to large-scale agricultural activities in China and India. North America and Europe are witnessing growth due to increasing adoption of sustainable farming techniques and government regulations promoting eco-friendly agricultural solutions.

Distributors and Sellers

The agricultural films market relies on well-established distribution networks and collaborations with agricultural cooperatives, retailers, and online marketplaces.

Some key distributors include:

Distributor/Seller Specialization Market Presence Silostop Agri Oxygen barrier silage and agricultural films Global BPI Agriculture Greenhouse films and related accessories Global GaleWrap High-quality mulch and silage films Global Agritel UK Agricultural films with a strong customer focus Europe Plastika Kritis S.A. Extensive product customization in agricultural films Southern Europe

Top Market Trends:

Sustainable Films: Growing shift toward biodegradable and recyclable agricultural films to reduce plastic waste.

Advanced Coatings: Use of UV-resistant and nanotechnology-based films for improved crop protection.

Precision Agriculture: Integration of smart films that regulate moisture and temperature more effectively.

Integration of smart films that regulate moisture and temperature more effectively. Regional Growth: Expansion in emerging economies driven by agricultural modernization.

Key Challenges in the Agricultural Films Market

Environmental Concerns – Rising demand for sustainable and biodegradable films to tackle plastic waste. Fluctuating Raw Material Costs – Volatile prices of polyethylene and other polymers impacting production costs. Regulatory Compliance – Stringent government policies and bans on plastic usage posing challenges for manufacturers. Recycling & Waste Management – Limited infrastructure for film recycling and disposal affecting sustainability efforts.

Key Opportunities in the Agricultural Films Industry -

Growing Demand for Sustainable Solutions – Rising adoption of biodegradable and recyclable films to reduce environmental impact.

Technological Advancements – Innovations in UV-resistant, multi-layer, and smart films enhancing durability and efficiency.

Emerging Markets & Untapped Regions – Growth potential in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa due to expanding agribusiness.

Precision Farming Integration – Opportunities to combine agricultural films with IoT and smart farming technologies for better efficiency.

The agricultural films market is set to witness continued growth, driven by advancements in film technology, increasing farm mechanization, and sustainable farming practices. Key manufacturers and distributors are focusing on innovation, eco-friendliness, and expanding their global footprint to maintain a competitive edge. As demand for high-quality agricultural films rises, businesses that invest in research and development will be well-positioned to thrive in this evolving market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Greenhouse Films – Protect crops in controlled environments.

Mulch Films – Regulate soil temperature, moisture, and weed growth.

Silage & Stretch Films – Preserve livestock feed quality.

Fumigation Films – Prevent pests and soil-borne diseases.

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE) Films – Most commonly used due to flexibility and durability.

EVA/EBA Films – High transparency for better light penetration in greenhouses.

Biodegradable Films – Sustainable alternative reducing plastic waste.

By Application

Greenhouse & Tunnel Farming – Protects from harsh weather and pests.

Open Field Farming – Enhances crop protection and soil management.

Livestock & Silage Management – Preserves animal feed for longer periods.

By Region

North America – Growth driven by precision farming and high-tech agriculture.

Europe – Leading in biodegradable films and sustainable farming.

Asia-Pacific – Rising adoption due to population-driven food demand.

Latin America & MEA – Expanding protected cultivation and commercial farming.

Enhancing Agricultural Productivity with Advanced Films

The Agricultural Films Market is at the forefront of sustainable farming, resource conservation, and yield optimization, paving the way for a smarter, greener agricultural future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the current size of the agricultural films market, and what is its projected growth?

The global agricultural films market was valued at approximately USD 12.03 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.01 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

What are the primary drivers of growth in the agricultural films market?

Key factors include the increasing adoption of plasticulture for enhanced crop yields, advancements in agricultural film technologies, and a rising global demand for food necessitating improved farming practices.

Which regions dominate the agricultural films market, and why?

The Asia Pacific region held a significant market share of 53.81% in 2023, attributed to its large agricultural base and rapid adoption of modern farming techniques.

What are the challenges facing the agricultural films market?

Challenges include environmental concerns over plastic waste, fluctuating raw material prices, and the need for sustainable, biodegradable film alternatives.

Who are the leading companies in the agricultural films market?

Key players include Berry Global Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Kuraray Co., Ltd., known for their extensive product portfolios and global presence.

