BlackSwan Cyber Announces Complimentary M&A Cyber Screening Initiative During M&A Cybersecurity Awareness Month

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackSwan Cyber is offering complimentary Cyber Screening™ throughout March to support M&A Cybersecurity Awareness Month, providing lower middle-market deal teams with a fast and efficient way to assess cyber risks before closing.

Cyber risk has become a material concern in M&A, with 40% of R&W claims now tied to cybersecurity issues – just behind financial misstatements, the #1 driver of R&W claims at 42%. Despite this, many deals move forward without evaluating cyber risk, potentially leaving buyers exposed to hidden financial and legal liabilities.

“Investors don’t skip cyber due diligence because they’re unaware of the risk. They skip traditional cyber due diligence because it was never designed for middle market deals – it’s slow, invasive, and priced for billion-dollar transactions. M&A moves fast and most deal teams don’t have time for security audits that add friction,” said Paul Theobald, Partner at BlackSwan Cyber. “We built our Cyber Screening process from the ground up to be fast, practical, and aligned with how M&A actually works. Buyers shouldn’t have to close a deal blind to cyber risks, so we’re making Cyber Screening accessible to the lower middle-market.”

Raising the Standard for Cyber Risk Awareness in M&A

BlackSwan Cyber’s complimentary Cyber Screening for deals under $100M gives M&A professionals a practical way to evaluate cyber risk before closing – without delays, extra costs, or seller friction.

Spot Red Flags Early: Avoid costly post-close surprises by identifying critical cyber risks before they impact the deal.

Quantify Cyber Exposures: Assess the financial impact of cyber risks on deal value and remediation costs.

Benchmark Against Market Standards: Strengthen negotiations by comparing the target’s cybersecurity posture to similar transactions.

Frictionless Assessments: Keep deals moving with minimal seller cooperation, no complex audits, and no disruption to diligence timelines.

Raising Awareness & Partnering with Industry Leaders

To maximize the impact of M&A Cybersecurity Awareness Month, BlackSwan Cyber is partnering with M&A advisors, law firms, and insurers to raise awareness about cyber risk’s financial impact on deals. Through co-branded thought leadership, joint educational initiatives, and industry discussions, we are working with key industry stakeholders to help deal teams better assess and manage cyber risk in transactions.

Organizations interested in collaborating on deals, insights, events, or industry initiatives are encouraged to contact partnerships@blackswancyber.com.

About BlackSwan Cyber

BlackSwan Cyber is a boutique M&A Cyber Advisor, exclusively focused on helping private equity firms, M&A advisors, and deal teams assess cyber risk in transactions. Our foundation rests on the deep-rooted expertise of industry veterans, whose understanding of cybersecurity is integrated with the complex strategies and fast pace of M&A deals.

R&W Claims Data - Lowenstein Sandler R&W Report A breakdown of the top causes of R&W insurance claims, based on data from the Lowenstein Sandler R&W Insurance Claims Report 2023. Cybersecurity-related breaches (40%) now rank just behind financial misstatements (42%) as a leading driver of claims, highlighting the growing financial impact of cyber risk in M&A transactions.

