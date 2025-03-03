DEADLINE ALERT for IAS, MODV, and TIXT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS)

Class Period: March 2, 2023 – February 27, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (2) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer “favorable” and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (3) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV)

Class Period: November 3, 2022 – September 15, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) certain contracts used in ModivCare’s NEMT segment caused the Company’s free cash flow to deteriorate; (2) contract renegotiations and pricing accommodations negatively impacted the Company’s adjusted EBITDA; (3) the Company had insufficient liquidity; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT)

Class Period: February 16, 2023 – August 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s AI Data Solutions offerings required the cannibalization of its higher-margin offerings; (2) that Telus International’s declining profitability was tied to the Company’s drive to develop AI capabilities; (3) that Telus International’s shift toward AI put greater pressure on the Company’s margins than previously disclosed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

