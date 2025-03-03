Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Cumming, Georgia

Jason’s Walk will offer sophisticated single-family homes with modern designs in a prime Forsyth County location.

CUMMING, Ga., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Jason’s Walk, is coming soon to Cumming, Georgia. Located in the highly sought-after Forsyth County School District, Jason’s Walk will feature spacious single-family homes designed for today’s discerning home buyers. The Sales Center and model home is currently under construction at Era Drive and Canton Highway in Cumming, and the community is expected to open for sale in Spring 2025.

Jason’s Walk will offer a collection of thoughtfully designed homes ranging from approximately 3,300 to 3,900 square feet, each featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and exceptional architectural details. Homes will include expansive great rooms, gourmet kitchens with oversized islands, spa-like primary suites, and flexible spaces perfect for home offices or playrooms. Pricing is anticipated to start in the $900,000s.





“We are thrilled to bring Jason’s Walk to the Cumming area, offering luxury home designs in a location that combines convenience and serenity,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “With its spacious homes, premier finishes, and proximity to top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and recreation, this community will provide an exceptional lifestyle for our home buyers.”

Residents of Jason’s Walk will enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, including The Collection at Forsyth, Halcyon, and Cumming City Center. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to parks and recreational areas such as Sawnee Mountain Preserve, Lake Lanier, and the Big Creek Greenway. The community also offers easy access to GA-400, making commuting to Atlanta and surrounding areas seamless.

For families, Jason’s Walk is located within the highly rated West Forsyth High School District, providing an excellent educational experience for children of all ages.

For more information on Jason’s Walk and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/399a83f0-0eba-401f-861a-a8c0fa9193e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85ebabfa-1d47-4e56-8991-45e65fa4bef0

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Jason’s Walk by Toll Brothers Jason’s Walk will offer sophisticated single-family homes by Toll Brothers, in a prime Forsyth County location. Jason’s Walk by Toll Brothers “We are thrilled to bring Jason’s Walk to the Cumming area, offering luxury home designs in a location that combines convenience and serenity,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.