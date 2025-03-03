Samuel and Co Trading Leads the Way in Affordable Financial Education Amidst Rising University Costs

LONDON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the financial burden of higher education is continuing to escalate, Samuel and Co Trading stands out as an accessible and high-quality hub of financial education. Founded in 2012, Samuel and Co have been empowering students with the skills and confidence to navigate the financial markets.

Recent analyses have highlighted the growing financial strain on university students in the UK. Tuition fees have risen to £9,535 per annum as of September 2025, marking the first increase in eight years. This surge, coupled with maintenance loans that often fall short of covering living expenses , has amplified the financial challenges of being a student. The average annual cost of studying in the UK now exceeds £22,000, encompassing tuition and living expenses.

In contrast, Samuel and Co Trading offers Ofqual-regulated Diplomas in Financial Trading that provide a cost-effective alternative to a traditional degree. Students can achieve a Level 5 Diploma, equivalent level to a Foundation Degree, in as little as 12 weeks or pursue a Level 7 Diploma, equivalent level to a Master’s Degree, but at a fraction of the cost. Considering that some graduate salaries have sunk as low as the minimum wage , these accelerated programmes not only save time but also significantly reduce financial outlay, making industry-recognised credentials more attainable.

The company's commitment to excellence has been recognised in the 2025 Global Banking and Finance Awards®, when Samuel and Co Trading was awarded with two impressive accolades: “Best Online Financial Education & Training UK 2025” and “Best Forex Education UK 2025”. Alongside this, the company has also been awarded the "Best Online Trading Course Provider UK 2025” by Finance Derivative Magazine and won the “Best Trading Guidance and Support Provider Europe 2025”,“Leading Trading Education Management Company Europe 2025” and the “Most Trusted Personal Trading Strategies Provider Europe 2025” by World Business Outlook. And lastly Brands Review Magazine also presented them with the “Innovation in Trading Strategies UK 2025” and the “Trading Education and Mentorship Award UK 2025”. These awards show the dedication to delivering high-quality financial education and training.

Founder and CEO, Samuel Leach , reflects on the company's journey:

"When I started Samuel and Co Trading in 2012, I wanted to democratise financial education. The aim was to provide practical, affordable, and high-quality training to people who are passionate about trading. Our recent accolades and the success of our students show that we're on the right path."

Due to the unpredictable nature of the finance industry and the rising costs of higher education, Samuel and Co Trading, mission remains to offer competitive, comprehensive, and accessible education. By bridging the gap between affordability and quality, the company is shaping the future of financial training.

About Samuel and Co Trading

Samuel and Co Trading was founded in 2012 by Samuel Leach with the mission of assisting individuals to succeed in financial trading. The company provides accredited and industry-recognised financial education, including Ofqual-regulated diplomas designed to fast-track students into trading careers. With courses led by seasoned professionals, Samuel and Co Trading ensures that students gain practical, real-world experience. Recognised as a leader in the sector, the company has trained thousands of individuals.

