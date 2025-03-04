JKS Financial Named a Best-in-State Top Wealth Management Team by Forbes

The Forbes and SHOOK Research annual list ranked the team 38th in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local financial services and wealth management firm JKS Financial has been ranked 38th on the 2024 Pennsylvania West list of Forbes’ Best-in-State Top Wealth Management Teams. The annual list recognizes teams that exhibit strong expertise, putting client capital to work and leaning into areas such as distribution strategies. The services offered by the honorees include wealth transfer strategies, charitable giving, investment strategy and implementation, and more.“Our clients’ trust is at the core of everything we do, and this ranking is a testament to the relationships we’ve built and the results we strive to achieve," said Geoff Kasse, wealth management advisor at JKS Financial. “We are honored to be recognized among the top wealth management teams and remain dedicated to helping our clients navigate their financial journeys with confidence.”The Forbes and SHOOK Research annual rankings feature more than 5,300 teams across the country, with cumulative assets of over $7 trillion. These teams work tirelessly for the clients they serve, offering tailored services to help them fund their futures. Each team was chosen based on their best practices, client retention, industry experience, and quantitative criteria such as assets under management. The list does not take investment performance into account when compiling criterion.“This recognition reflects the expertise, dedication, and client-first mindset that drive our team every day,” said Dan Jenkins, wealth management advisor at JKS Financial. “We take great pride in delivering thoughtful financial strategies and personalized solutions that empower our clients to achieve their long-term goals.”About JKS FinancialJKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors. Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial’s mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.About Northwestern MutualNorthwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assets[i] being managed across the company’s institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, nearly $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company(NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank.Forbes’ Best-in-State Top Wealth Management Teams list (January 2025), research and ranking provided by SHOOK Research, LLC. Based upon data as of 3/31/2024. Northwestern Mutual (NM) and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating or ranking lists. NM and its advisors do, however, pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating or ranking(s). Rankings and recognition are no guarantee of future investment success. To view the complete list of the Top Financial Securities Professionals for 2024, please visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.