soFLY Girls in Aviation Tech Day Powered by AAR & Trax Returns to Inspire Local Youth & Innovate the Aviation Industry

South Florida Women in Aviation International Chapter, soFLY Southern Tropics, will host Girls in Aviation Tech Day Powered by AAR & Trax

Through initiatives like soFLY Girls in Aviation Tech Day, powered by AAR and Trax, we are proud to inspire and empower the next generation of aviation leaders.” — – Jessica Garascia, Executive Sponsor of Ascend.

OPA LOCKA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- soFLY Southern Tropics Inc. (soFLY), a nonprofit organization representing South Florida to the Islands, is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of soFLY Girls in Aviation Tech Day Powered by AAR On March 19, 2025, at the Barrington Irving Technical Training School (BITTS), soFLY aims to bring together high school and college-aged students with a passion for aviation and technology. This immersive event will open doors, spark dreams, and create pathways for the next generation of young leaders in aviation. Educational activities will include AAR’s “Day in the Life of an Aviation Mechanic,” Trax’s “Mobilizing Aviation Maintenance Demo,” and soFLY’s “Women in Aviation (WAI) Mentor Connect.”soFLY Girls in Aviation Tech Day Powered by AAR & Trax will kick off the annual soFLY Girls in Aviation Day Series, designed to engage, educate, and inspire the next generation of leaders in the aviation and aerospace industry. With generous support from sponsors AAR and Trax, a wholly owned subsidiary of AAR CORP, soFLY connects local youth with aviation and aerospace opportunities that are often outside the adolescent’s realm of knowledge and experience. This year, soFLY seeks to engage over 1,500 students throughout the series of events, which will take place in cities across South Florida and the Caribbean. By introducing young girls and all teens to the exciting world of aviation and aerospace, soFLY hopes to spark their curiosity, build their confidence, and inspire them to pursue careers in an industry that continues to expand and innovate.soFLY has partnered with AAR and Trax because workforce development is a top priority, as both organizations share a strong focus on recruitment, training, growth, engagement, and retention of the aviation industry. In partnership with soFLY, AAR and Trax are committed to fostering the next generation of aviation professionals by engaging with the local community, providing hands-on learning experiences, and creating career pathways for young adults.This year’s annual event, soFLY Girls in Aviation Tech Day Powered by AAR & Trax, will take place at the Barrington Irving Technical Training School (BITTS), Venue Sponsor, a premier institution dedicated to transforming lives and strengthening the community through superior technical education. BITTS provides accessible, high-quality training in aviation and STEM fields, inspired by the accomplishments and passion of Captain Barrington Irving. With a mission to cultivate a skilled workforce that meets the growing demands of the aviation, transportation, and manufacturing industries, BITTS serves as the perfect venue to support AAR, Trax, and soFLY’s shared commitment to workforce development. Through this partnership, the organizations aim to inspire, educate, and prepare the next generation of aviation professionals, equipping them with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in this dynamic industry."At AAR, our people are our priority, and we are committed to building the Best Team in Aviation by investing in recruitment, training, and professional growth. Through initiatives like soFLY Girls in Aviation Tech Day, powered by AAR and Trax, we are proud to inspire and empower the next generation of aviation leaders. Our female-focused employee resource group, Ascend, fosters an environment where mentorship, leadership training, and continued education thrive. AAR and Trax are honored to partner with soFLY in advancing this mission and shaping the future of aviation together." – Jessica Garascia, Executive Sponsor of Ascend.The aviation MRO and aviation technology fields offer diverse career pathways, each requiring a unique combination of education, training, and hands-on experience. Aspiring professionals can enter the industry through technical schools, apprenticeships, or FAA-certified programs that lead to careers as aircraft maintenance technicians, avionics specialists, or structural mechanics. Additionally, opportunities exist in emerging aviation technologies, such as drone maintenance, advanced manufacturing, and AI-driven diagnostics, which often require specialized training in robotics, software development, or aerospace engineering. With the right education and industry exposure, young adults can build rewarding careers in keeping aircraft safe, efficient, and at the cutting edge of innovation."As the aviation industry continues to evolve, it is critical that we invest in educating and inspiring the next generation. Workforce development starts with exposure, and by equipping local youth with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in aviation MRO and emerging technologies, we are not only shaping their futures but also strengthening the industry's foundation. soFLY is committed to creating pathways that bridge the gap between education and career readiness, ensuring that young adults are prepared to meet the growing demands of this dynamic field," shared Jessica Matthews, President & Co-Founder of soFLY Southern Tropics Inc.To learn more regarding event participation and sponsorship opportunities please visit:Event Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025Event Time: Registration is 9:00 AM; Event 10:00 AM – 2:00PMLocation: Barrington Irving Technical Training School (BITTS) 14600 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-Locka, FL 33054About soFLY Southern Tropics Inc.soFLY Southern Tropics Inc. (soFLY) is a registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and chapter of Women in Aviation International (WAI). soFLY represents South Florida to the Islands and is committed to empowering and supporting women in all aspects of aviation, serving all of South Florida. Our mission is to provide encouragement, education, and opportunities for women to pursue and thrive in aviation careers. Through a variety of programs, events, and initiatives, soFLY Southern Tropics aims to inspire the next generation of female aviators and foster a supportive community for women in aviation. Additional information can be found at soflywai.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.