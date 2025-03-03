Attorney General Jackley Announces Lake Andes Man Sentenced to 85 Years in Prison on Manslaughter Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Lake Andes man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of another man in May 2024.

Mackenzie Antelope, 18, was sentenced Friday in Charles Mix County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 85 years in prison, with 35 years were suspended.

“This lengthy sentence is justified for such a heinous crime” said Attorney General Jackley. “Law enforcement and prosecutors are to be commended for their work on this case, and the victim and the victim’s family remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Quinlan Ream was killed in the May 21 2024 stabbing in a Lake Andes motel. A second person also was injured in the same incident.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The prosecution was handled by the Attorney General’s Office and the Charles Mix County State’s Attorney’s Office.

-30-