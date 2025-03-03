Maryland’s Best Partners with Sommeliers to Bring You “Sommthing Tasty” 

March 3, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 3, 2025) – This March, Maryland’s Best – Maryland’s statewide marketing program connecting consumers to fresh Maryland products – is celebrating Maryland Wine Month by pairing locally-made wines with your favorite Maryland foods!

Throughout the month “Sommthing Tasty” will feature a wine expert – or “sommelier” – who will expertly match different varieties of Maryland wine with famous Maryland snacks including Otterbein’s Cookies, Goetze’s candies, crab cakes, wild-caught Chesapeake Blue Catfish and more! New videos demonstrating the how and why of the pairing will premiere every Wednesday in March on Maryland’s Best social media channels.

“I am looking forward to promoting exceptional wines with delicious foods in a fun and lighthearted way,”said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Pairing Maryland wines and Maryland foods is a winning combination sure to delight everyone. Fun fact: Maryland wineries are required to use at least 75 percent Maryland-grown grapes in order to label a wine as Maryland wine.”

There are just over 100 Maryland wineries throughout the State, with 96 using a majority of Maryland-grown grapes. As of 2024, there are 234 Maryland farms represented in these wines. With twelve different Maryland wine trails across the state, Marylanders will have ample opportunity to sample and pair Maryland wines with delicious Maryland treats.

“The Maryland Wineries Association is excited to partner with Maryland’s Best to promote wineries across the state in a way that connects people to foods they already have happy memories with,” said Maryland Wine Association Executive Director Janna Howley.

New videos of Sommthing Tasty will be released every Wednesday during March on Maryland’s Best Instagram and Facebook as well as the Maryland Winery’s Association Instagram and Facebook pages. Have a local wine/snack suggestion or are you a winery that wants to participate? Email Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

