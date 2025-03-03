SafeSite USA Unveils Exclusive Access Control Showroom and Innovation Lab in New Jersey

Construction Turnstile

Where there is no vision, the people perish” — Proverbs 29:18

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeSite USA, a leader in construction and access control solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its cutting-edge showroom and testing lab, located just outside of New York City in New Jersey. As the only turnstile company to offer a hands-on showroom experience, SafeSite USA is setting a new standard in customer engagement and product integration.The showroom provides an unparalleled opportunity for customers to explore and interact with SafeSite USA’s diverse range of access control solutions, including the flagship Fort Knox Industrial Turnstiles and the reliable Due Diligence Turnstiles. Visitors can also experience interior solutions like The Registrar and The Registrar with Video, as well as advanced parking systems and other innovative products."This showroom is more than just a display space," said Joe Covello , Owner at SafeSite USA. "It serves as our innovation lab, where we test and refine our solutions while collaborating with customers to ensure seamless integration. Customers can touch, feel, and fully understand the hardware and software before making a commitment, a unique offering in the access control industry."The facility also doubles as a hub for SafeSite USA’s rigorous testing and integration processes, ensuring that every solution is tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. This hands-on approach underscores the company’s commitment to reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.To celebrate the launch of the showroom, SafeSite USA invites customers, partners, and industry professionals to a Late Spring BBQ Event at the facility. The event will provide a relaxed setting to explore the showroom, network with industry leaders, and enjoy great food. (Contact for more info)Over 2 decades of experience and partnerships with leading construction firms, SafeSite USA continues to deliver innovative solutions for projects of all sizes. The opening of this showroom marks another milestone in the company’s mission to lead the access control industry with unmatched service and technology.For more information or to schedule a visit to the showroom, please contact Joe Covello at joecovello@sanicousa.comAbout SafeSite USASafeSite USA specializes in comprehensive construction and access control solutions, offering a wide range of products, including turnstiles, cameras, parking systems, and more. With a strong focus on temporary applications and a commitment to innovation, SafeSite USA is the trusted partner for construction firms and pop up events nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.