Governor Hochul Holds Roundtable with Workers Impacted by Federal Layoffs and Announces Expansion of New York’s “You’re Hired” Initiative to Recruit Impacted Workers

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Recruiting former federal workers into State service benefits all New Yorkers. Workers get good paying, stable employment and the State gets seasoned civil servants eager to lend their expertise to supporting government services. The New York State Department of Labor stands ready to support everyone who suddenly finds themselves without a job. I encourage all workers looking for employment to use our free resources immediately.”

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “Come join New York State to continue your noble legacy of public service and find a rewarding career. We offer stable jobs with generous, fair benefits where you will perform meaningful work for your community and fellow New Yorkers — and where your service to the public will be valued and respected. Begin a new chapter in your admirable public service career today by visiting NY.gov/WeWantYou.”

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has implemented several initiatives to strengthen New York's public workforce. In 2023, Governor Hochul extended 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to the entire state workforce, for the first time in state history. In 2024, the state launched the NY HELPS program, temporarily waiving civil service exam requirements for many job vacancies, resulting in nearly 24,000 appointments in state government, on top of 6,000 appointments in local governments. Additionally, the state created 10 Centers for Careers in Government, offering job seekers guidance on civil service systems and career opportunities. The Governor has also lifted the hiring freeze, expanded opportunities for individuals and veterans with disabilities, and funded new testing centers to further support the workforce.

Build the Workforce of Tomorrow

As a part of her 2025 State of the State, Governor Hochul proposed making community college free for students ages 25-55 pursuing select associate degrees in high-demand occupations, including nursing, teaching, technology, engineering and more. Additionally, the State will cover the costs of tuition, books and fees for participants in this program and will increase funding for career support infrastructure to connect students with job opportunities. Governor Hochul also proposed providing funding for providers of registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships in the high-demand occupations, to cover partial apprentice wages, training costs, and for underrepresented groups, wraparound services. Additionally, the Governor proposed to reform the way executive agencies hire cybersecurity and technology talent by removing four-year degree requirements for many entry-level and early-career positions, and to create a cybersecurity fellows program with SUNY and CUNY community colleges that places graduates in two-year jobs in state government. Governor Hochul will also work with private companies to similarly reduce or remove certain educational requirements to create more entry points for New Yorkers graduating from community and technical colleges.