The World May Never Be Completely War-Free, but Inner Peace is Possible, Psychotherapist Says

Dr. Pieter Noomen's website is filled with profound conversations he had with an entity he called “The Real Reality." Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

The late Dr. Pieter Noomen discussed the subjects of turmoil and war with an entity he called “The Real Reality,” whom he said communicated with him regularly.

Using force to combat evil is unavoidable in our societies. ... Yet we can do something. One is, of course, taking away as many reasons for violence as possible.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

This is an example of the profound wisdom shared by the late Dr. Pieter Noomen, a psychotherapist who worked in suicide prevention and hospice and served as a senior minister for various Protestant churches. Dr. Noomen wrote down a massive collection of what he truly believed were his personal conversations with a deity he said called Himself/Herself (non-gender specific) “I AM,” or The Real Reality. This collection remains today on his website, www.wordsforall.org, as a gift for all to read and ponder … and Dr. Noomen said the subject of war came up many times.

Here's a snippet of what Dr. Noomen wrote in one direct conversation with I AM:

“Scores of people on earth go through hell and are trapped in extremely painful inner or outer turmoil. So much on earth is problematic. And when there is some happiness, it can abruptly stop. … I was thinking of sick people and of friends of mine who had to die while not finished with life at all. And what about wars, lives being cut off like nothing? All as result of their doings! Isn't that plain cruelty on the part of whoever could prevent it? We humans on earth can't stop it. Can I AM? … 'Can I AM prevent it?'

This was I AM’s reply:

“No … not in the way you think about stopping misery. All this is happening in order to free the universe of any possible doubt about I AM's commitment to life. What is shown is that I AM can, wants, chooses and treasures to remain Him/Herself as Love while being challenged to the core whether She/He is the only life force. This challenge that has materialized as the Negative State with all its miseries for so many adds to the nature of I AM. The suffering occurs in what emanated from Her/Him in this cycle of life. It therefore touches Him/Her personally.”

An example of Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week, available on his website www.wordsforall.org:

“Using force to combat evil is unavoidable in our societies. Let's not fool ourselves. It won't change. Our earth is a fundamentally 'wrongly' made product. Yet we can do something. One is, of course, taking away as many reasons for violence as possible. But also, every time we read about it or witness it, we can utter a firm: 'I don't 'want' this', and then send with our mind unconditional love to both the aggressor(s) and to the victim(s).”

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

