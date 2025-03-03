Qualifacts Welcomes New Partnerships with Two West Coast Crisis Response Agencies

Western Lane Crisis Response and Crisis Alternative Response of Eureka adopt the InSync EHR to improve efficiency and operational performance from end to end.

Nashville, Tenn., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations, proudly announces new partnerships with two west coast agencies: Western Lane Crisis Response (WLCR) in Oregon and Crisis Alternative Response of Eureka (CARE) in California. These partnerships demonstrate Qualifacts' focus on providing innovative solutions for the evolving needs of crisis response and mental health organizations.

Western Lane Crisis Response (WLCR), serving the greater Florence, OR community provides crucial support and guidance to community members experiencing traumatic situations and mental health crises. To enhance their operational processes and ensure long-term financial stability, WLCR selected the Qualifacts InSync EHR, an intuitive web-based software as a service (SaaS) platform, along with Qualifacts' Revenue Cycle Management Services (RCMS+) and Credentialing services.

“WLCR plays a vital role in our community, offering critical support during times of crisis,” said Melissa House, Program Manager at WLCR. “By integrating the Qualifacts InSync EHR, RCMS+, and Credentialing Services we can optimize our operations, improve reporting to state and county partners, ensure sustainable funding through efficient Medicaid billing, and remain compliant with diverse payer requirements."

Qualifacts is also partnering with the Crisis Alternative Response of Eureka (CARE) program in Eureka, CA. CARE, working in collaboration with the Eureka Police Department, EPD’s Community Safety Engagement Team, and UPLIFT, provides mental health crisis intervention and treatment. CARE selected InSync based on Qualifacts' strong reputation within the California behavioral health community, the EHR's configurability, ease of use, reporting capabilities, and competitive pricing.

"CARE is dedicated to providing high quality, low barrier mental health services to the Eureka community," said Jacob Rosen, Managing Mental Health Clinician at CARE. "InSync's user-friendly interface and comprehensive reporting will empower our team to efficiently manage client information and track outcomes, ultimately improving the care we provide."

"We are honored to partner with WLCR and CARE, two west coast organizations making a significant impact on the lives of individuals facing mental health challenges," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. "These partnerships demonstrate Qualifacts' commitment to providing innovative technology solutions that support the critical work of crisis response teams and community-based mental health providers."

ABOUT WESTERN LANE CRISIS RESPONSE

WLCR responds to emergencies in the greater Florence, OR community, providing support and guidance to individuals experiencing traumatic situations and mental health crises. They offer emotional support, assessment, community resources, and follow-up care. For more information, visit: www.wlfea.org/mobile-crisis-response/

ABOUT CRISIS ALTERNATIVE RESPONSE OF EUREKA (CARE)

CARE works with the Eureka, CA Police Department, EPD’s Community Safety Engagement Team, and UPLIFT to provide mental health crisis intervention and treatment. Their team of mental health clinicians and case managers responds to 9-1-1 calls involving mental health crises and provides ongoing support to at-risk community members. For more information, visit: www.eurekaca.gov/768/Crisis-Alternative-Response-Eureka

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative solutions, including our award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to elevate the client experience, improve care delivery, and achieve operational excellence. Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs).

