CEO Mike Lindell Announces New Advertising Partners on FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC., f/k/a/ Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) including Liberty Fisher Gold, AirWaterHealing.com and Cortez Wealth Management.

Three New Advertising Partners Have Been Added to the slate for FrankSpeech Network, Inc., on LindellTV.

Chaska, MN, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), currently being rebranded as LindellTV, Mike Lindell Media Corp., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer announced three new advertising partners to its slate of Company advertising including:

Fisher Liberty Gold: MikeLindellGold.com

Mike Dillon with AirWaterHealing.com (Promo code Lindell)

Carlos Cortez - Cortez Wealth Management - AmericaFirstRetirementPlan.com

FSBN LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell has said,"Our advertising partners know that we do not accept just anyone. Our ad partners must meet strict standards and those of LindellTV. Each advertsing partner is selectively chosen. We are very appreciative of each of these advertising partners as well as who they are and what they stand for. We're very thankful for Fisher Liberty Gold, AirWaterHealing.com and Cortez Wealth Management. We wish them and all of our advertising partners the very best. We thank them for placing their confidence in the Company, being loyal to our great nation, and for their advertising partnership, God Bless."









ABOUT

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC. further known as MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, biased corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting will continue to be a major contributor in media the next four years and beyond at the White House, especially under the Trump Administration. The Company will be reporting from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House and covering the USA.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets (OTC: Pink Market) FrankSpeech (now LindellTV), and is a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech Broadcast Network has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its various channels.

GET VOCL!

VOCL isn’t just a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. It’s time to Get VOCL!

On VOCL, your voice makes the difference!

With the launch of VOCL SOCIAL , users can anticipate the same trusted platform the've come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

Visit www.LindellTV.com to learn more.

Visit Our New Sponsors:

Fisher Liberty Gold: MikeLindellGold.com

Mike Dillon with AirWaterHealing.com (Promo code Lindell)

Carlos Cortez - Cortez Wealth Management - AmericaFirstRetirementPlan.com





Media Contact:

MIKE LINDELL

www.LindellTV.com

investor@fsbn.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements related to the business, operations and future plans of FSBN and Mike Lindell Media Corp within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. FSBN believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to its limited capital resources and its need for substantial financing; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, the number and size of competitors and the mix of products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward- looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company’s programming, risks associated with the media and communications industry, global or domestic terrorism, energy or power failure, and the risks related to the transition to a new management team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.