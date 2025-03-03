C.W. Williams Community Health Center Awarded $500,000 Grant for New Medical Facility in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has awarded a $500,000 capital grant to C.W. Williams Community Health Center (CWWCHC) to support the construction of a new medical facility that will serve low-income and uninsured residents in a nine-county region of southwest North Carolina. The new facility will expand the non-profit’s reach to 25,000 patients annually, a 92% capacity increase.

CWWCHC, a Federally Qualified Community Health Center, reports that more than 20% of their area’s population lives in poverty. Its data shows 42% of their patients are uninsured and 66% live on incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level. Through the new facility, CWWCHC will provide a comprehensive care model that integrates primary, preventative, educational, and support services in one location, reducing barriers to care.

“The C.W. Williams Community Health Center has been an important resource for southwestern North Carolina since 1981, providing reliable, high-quality care for marginalized populations,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “We are pleased to support the construction of this state-of-the-art facility, which will help them increase capacity and meet the growing needs for their services.”

“As we continue to grow and flourish, C.W. Williams Community Health Center continues to provide the best quality health care and social services,” said CWWCHC CEO Debra Weeks. “This year, thanks in part to SECU Foundation, we will focus on nutritional health, maternal health, and behavioral health, making a positive impact in communities that are struggling. Funding is leveraged across every facet of our operations, so this grant will be reinvested in services and staffing to ensure quality healthcare to all, regardless of their ability to pay.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd79a796-5f5d-42d8-be09-ee4aa3f7e78c

C.W. Williams Community Health Center Awarded $500,000 Grant for New Medical Facility in Charlotte Holding the check from left to right are CWWCHC CEO Debra Weeks and SECU RSVP Jason McComb, surrounded by SECU Foundation, SECU, and CWWCHC staff.

